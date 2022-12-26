Buccaneers rally to beat Cardinals in overtime
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 19-16 overtime victory on Christmas night against the Arizona Cardinals (4-11) snapped a two-game losing streak. If the Bucs (7-8) beat the Carolina Panthers (6-9) in Tampa on Sunday, they will win a second straight NFC South division title and host a first-round playoff game. “It’s going to take all effort; we’re going to have to play complementary football,” linebacker Devin White said. “We just got to stick it out. We know what’s on the line. We can step up to the challenge.”