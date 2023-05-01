Bub's at the Beach closing after 25 years in business
After 25 years, Bub's at the Beach will be closing their doors for good at the end of service on Sunday, April 30. The bar made the announcement earlier this month on Instagram.
After 25 years, Bub's at the Beach will be closing their doors for good at the end of service on Sunday, April 30. The bar made the announcement earlier this month on Instagram.
Michael J. Fox said he believes he was exposed to "some kind of chemical" that may have led to his Parkinson's disease on "CBS Sunday Morning."
In the statement, Governor Abbott announced a $50,000 reward for information regarding the Cleveland, Texas, mass shooter who killed five on Friday.
ReutersWagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin is back to humiliating the Kremlin and threatening to sabotage Vladimir Putin’s war effort.“Russia is on the brink of catastrophe,” he said in an interview with a pro-war military blogger on Saturday, openly calling B.S. on the Kremlin’s repeated claims that all is going according to plan in Ukraine.“We need to stop deceiving the population and telling them that everything is fine,” he said, accusing Russia’s top military brass of deluding themselves
It’s not clear why the predators and prey decided to live in such close quarters with each other.
The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, has said he will not allow her to “bury” him while he is still alive after Prince Harry claimed she was “mourning” his loss.
Russian leaders assumed their plan to undermine the Ukrainian government would work, and they forged ahead even when it didn't.
Fans have called Tony Danza’s responses to the reporter’s questions ‘unkind’
‘Poser alert: Why is your finger on the trigger!’
The "Daily Show" correspondent took a brutal dig at the Supreme Court justice over his ties to billionaire Harlan Crow.
Buckingham Palace has announced new information as we approach 6 May
A suspected Ukraine drone strike at a Crimean oil depot in Russian-occupied Sevastopol was a prelude to a much-anticipated spring offensive. Updates.
President Joe Biden poked fun at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during his speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night.
A man has been convicted of murdering three 16-year-olds after, a court was told, a teenager knocked on his door and exposed his buttocks at him as a prank. Anurag Chandra deliberately rammed a car the boys were travelling in before the driver lost control and slammed into a tree in Temescal Valley, Los Angeles, on 19 January 2020. Three 16-year-olds - Daniel Hawkins of Corona; Drake Ruiz of Corona; and Jacob Ivascu of Riverside - died in the collision, according to the Riverside County coroner's office.
"Friends" star Courteney Cox shared her recipe for the perfect steak on Instagram and it's so easy to follow and requires only a few ingredients.
Simon Nellist, 35, an experienced diving instructor, was killed by a 'big' great white shark while swimming off Sydney, Australia, in February 2022.
Eight-year-old child the youngest victim of tragic shooting in Cleveland
“The job is nearly impossible nowadays.”
In celebration of Earth day, the royal posted a snap of her son and niece looking at penguins at the London Zoo.
The photo, taken in sunny weather last year, shows the couple smiling on bikes.
An unusually cold start to May will bring a risk for accumulating snow into southern Ontario