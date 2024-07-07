Bryce McGowens sets up the nice finish

- Advertisement
Bridges will be staying with the Hornets, who drafted him in 2018, despite his history.
Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed in an auto accident, along with former Maryland player Isaiah Hazel and ex-Penn State player A.J. Lytton.
Coco Gauff advances to Wimbledon's fourth round for the third time, defeating Britain's Sonay Kartal in straight sets.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Lionel Messi missed his penalty, but goalkeeper Emi "Dibu" Martínez saved two penalties to send Argentina to the semifinals and eliminate Ecuador.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
The newly-built CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a women's professional sports team, has a capacity of 11,500.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Cubs possibly being in trouble this season, the problem with the Mariners' offense, James Wood making his debut, remembering Orlando Cepeda and Pirates super fan Saxboy joins the show.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
There weren’t many clear snubs, but the top ones have one main thing in common: defense.
The 16-time Nathan's champ will be doing something different on the Fourth of July this year.
Bronny James, the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, signed a four-year, $7.9 million contract to join his father on the Lakers' roster, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Murray is expected to compete in the singles and doubles competitions at the Olympics.
Portugal advances to face France in Friday's quarterfinal.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
The U.S. men's national team had to beat Uruguay to salvage its 2024 Copa América. Instead, it neither scored nor won.
The 26-year-old and the NBA's winningest franchise agreed to a supermax extension worth an estimated $315 million over five years, ending in the 2029-30 season.
Forbes valued the franchise at $4.7 billion in 2023.
Morgan Scalley is set to take over as Utah football coach when Kyle Whittingham retires. Scalley played for the Utes and has been on the coaching staff for 17 years.