Bryce McGowens with a 2-pointer vs the New York Knicks

The Canadian Press

NEWARK, N.J. — Maple Leafs centre Ryan O'Reilly will be out of action for a while. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters following Monday's practice the centre, acquired from the St. Louis Blues in a blockbuster trade last month, suffered a broken finger in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks and will be placed on long-term injured reserve. A player put on LTIR must miss at least 10 games and 24 days. Keefe added Leafs captain John Tavares will be held out of the lineup with a