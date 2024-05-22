Bryce Harper's solo home run (11)
Bryce Harper crushes a solo home run to center field, giving the Phillies a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the 6th inning
With largely the same group of players as the past two seasons, the answer for Philadelphia can be both.
Charles McDonald is joined by Steven Ruiz of The Ringer to break down which teams had the best and worst offseasons in the NFL
"I'm nowhere near my ceiling," Fields said. Wilson told reporters: "I don't blink."
LaMelo Ball allegedly drove away and ran over an 11-year-old's foot when he was trying to get Ball's autograph at a Hornets fan event last fall.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
Hendricks currently holds a 10.57 ERA.
Rafael Devers is now just two home runs shy of matching MLB’s all-time record.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice reported for the team's organized team activities amid his involvement in a multi-car crash and alleged nightclub assault during the offseason.
Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment on charges stemming from a traffic incident outside Valhalla Golf Club has been delayed until June 3.
Wembanyama and Holmgren received 99 of a possible 99 first first-place votes.
The co-leader in bets for the No. 1 overall pick is a stunner.
Basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down what the teams and stars who were booted from the NBA Playoffs must do to remain in good fantasy standing next season.
Wrapping up the best, the wildest and the weirdest from this week in golf.
Jim Otto appeared in 210 straight games for the Raiders and was one of just three players who appeared in every single regular season AFL game throughout his career.
Logano started on the pole and never got passed under green.
After positions 13-30 for the 108th Indianapolis 500 were locked in on Saturday, the first 12 and final three slots will be determined Sunday.
Kyle Larson not only qualified for the 1008th running of the Indianapolis 500, he’ll start in one of the first four rows.
The New York Liberty earned more than $2 million in ticket revenue in their win over Caitlin Clark and the Fever on Saturday.
The Triple Crown is no longer in play.
Ignore the noise whenever this contract comes through. Lawrence has earned it and the Jaguars would be foolish to go in an alternate path.