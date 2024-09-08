Bryce Harper's RBI single
Bryce Harper lines an RBI single to center field, scoring Johan Rojas to cut the Phillies' deficit to 10-1 in the 9th inning
Bryce Harper lines an RBI single to center field, scoring Johan Rojas to cut the Phillies' deficit to 10-1 in the 9th inning
Harper briefly remained in the game but was replaced by a pinch-hitter for his next at-bat.
The Phillies MVP hasn't hit a homer since Aug. 9.
Bryce Young entered the 2024 season looking to shake off a tough rookie year with the Carolina Panthers. He did not get off to a good start.
A turnover at the goal line encapsulated a stunning first half in Cincinnati that had the Patriots pitching a shutout.
The Bears didn't score an offensive touchdown, but secured the win thanks to scores on defense and special teams. Williams threw for 92 yards.
Jonathan Owens traveled to Paris to watch his wife Simone Biles compete at the Olympics. On Sunday, it was Biles' turn to play spectator
Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 120 yards and had a touchdown in the Patriots' upset win over the Bengals on Sunday.
Anthony Richardson showed off his arm strength on Sunday.
Six of the top seven teams after Week 2 are from the SEC.
Wilson tweaked her leg late in Friday's game against the Sun and was seen wearing a walking boot ahead of Sunday's matchup.
Chase, who was seen warming up before the game, was unable to finalize an extension with Cincinnati before kickoff but may play regardless
Week 2 didn't lack for suspense with upsets and drama across the college football landscape. But who has actually proven themselves in the first two weeks?
Alabama looked like it might be the second big upset of college football's Week 2. But a 28-point fourth quarter put South Florida away.
Northern Illinois defeated Notre Dame in South Bend as 28.5-point underdogs.
NIU got a field goal with 31 seconds left.
Despite the show taking place just two weeks after All In London, All Out delivered on several different levels, most notably in a Match of the Year candidate between Will Ospreay and Pac.
The defending national champions have serious work to do.
Tulane had a TD wiped away with 17 seconds to go in K-State's 34-27 win.
Rising got pushed into Baylor's drink table near the end of the first half.
It's was a full day of action in Week 2.