The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — A bad bounce resulted in a second-half own goal as the Vancouver Whitecaps lost 1-0 to the Portland Timbers Friday night, snapping their 10-game undefeated streak and preventing them from moving into a Major League Soccer playoff spot. The game’s only goal came in the 66th minute after Timbers forward Sebastian Blanco sent a pass to the side of the goal. Felipe Mora controlled the ball and fired a shot across the front of the net that went into the goal off the foot of Vancouver defe