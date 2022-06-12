Bryan Reynolds' two-run home run

The Canadian Press

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The first day of Seattle Seahawks minicamp on Tuesday was notable for who was on the field participating and who was unexpectedly absent. The unexpected absence was wide receiver DK Metcalf seemingly deciding to take the next step in his effort to land a new contract before the start of this season by opting not to attend this week’s mandatory minicamp. Seattle coach Pete Carroll did not speak with reporters on Tuesday, but has said several times this offseason the sides app