Bryan Reynolds' solo home run

BOSTON (AP) — Casey Cizikas scored on a breakaway with 14:48 gone in the first overtime and Semyon Varlamov returned to the net to make 39 saves, leading the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Monday night and knotting their second-round playoff series at one game apiece. Cizikas picked up a loose puck that bounced off Boston forward Charlie Coyle's skate and raced in all alone on Tuukka Rask before beating the Boston goalie high on the stick side. Game 3 is Thursday night at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Josh Bailey, Kyle Palmieri and Jean-Gabriel Pageau all scored in the second period — with a little help from the Bruins — as the Islanders rallied from a 1-0 deficit to take a 3-1 lead. But Brad Marchand set up Patrice Bergeron’s one-timer to make it a one-goal game midway through the third. Then Marchand tied it with a goal of his own about five minutes later. Varlamov, who started both losses in the six-game victory over Pittsburgh in the first round, stopped all six Boston shots in overtime. Tuukka Rask made 38 saves in his 100th career playoff game, and Charlie Coyle scored Boston’s other goal. But that doesn’t mean the Bruins weren’t putting pucks in the nets. After Coyle gave Boston the lead in the first, Bailey tied it when he bounced one off Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon’s skate and into the goal. Four minutes later, Rask himself swiped a puck into the net with his glove after saving Palmieri’s attempt to stuff it in. With less than three minutes left in the second, a pass from Mathew Barzal was deflected by Boston defenseman Connor Clifton right to Pageau, who beat Rask to make it 3-1. It was Boston’s first two-goal deficit this postseason. But Bergeron made it 3-2 midway through the third period and, with just under five minutes left in regulation and the Islanders shorthanded for a too many men penalty, Marchand wristed one past Varlamov to tie it. SUB IN Varlamov started in place of Ilya Sorokin, the rookie who started all four wins in the first-round series against Pittsburgh but lost 5-2 to Boston in the second-round opener on Saturday. FULL HOUSE The game was the second for Boston since the state lifted COVID-19 restrictions on attendance. A sellout crowd of 17,400 was on hand, chanting nasty things about New York and Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who beat the Celtics for 39 points in their NBA playoff game a night earlier. Irving had to dodge a water bottle as he left the court on Sunday night; a fan was arrested and facing a ban from the building. The Bruins game featured nothing more than obscene chants. OUT ... AND ABOUT Bruins forward Sean Kuraly left the game with about five minutes left in the first period after taking a stick to the neck from Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy. Kuraly returned before the period was over. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press
TORONTO — The Canadiens beat the odds and are off to the second round of the playoffs. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are facing more uncomfortable questions following another post-season disaster. Carey Price made 30 saves as Montreal came back from a 3-1 series deficit to beat Toronto 3-1 on Monday in Game 7 of a roller-coaster Original Six matchup. Brendan Gallagher, Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli, into an empty net, scored for the Canadiens. The visitors won a series after trailing 3-1 for the third time in franchise history. Eric Staal had two assists. The Leafs, who haven't advanced in the post-season since 2004 and won three of the first four games against the Canadiens before Montreal took two straight in overtime to force the all-or-nothing showdown, got a late goal from William Nylander. Jack Campbell stopped 20 shots. Montreal, which moved on to the second round for the first time since 2015, will take on Winnipeg after the Jets registered a surprising sweep of Connor McDavid's Edmonton Oilers in the Canadian-based North Division's other series. Game 1 goes Wednesday at Bell MTS Place in the Manitoba capital. The Leafs, who never led on the scoreboard after going up 3-1 in the series, hosted 550 fully vaccinated health-care workers inside the 19,800-seat Scotiabank Arena to watch Game 7 after getting a thumbs up from the provincial government. The Canadiens welcomed 2,500 ticket-buying fans at Game 6 on Saturday at the Bell Centre — the first NHL crowd in this country since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Following a tentative first period, Montreal opened the scoring at 3:02 of the second on a sequence that started with a turnover by Mitch Marner at the offensive blue line. The Canadiens headed the other way, and Gallagher snapped his first goal since April 1 after missing six weeks with a broken thumb on a shot Campbell will want back through the five-hole. The Leafs nearly tied it moments later when Price stopped Zach Hyman in tight before Auston Matthews ripped a shot off the post on a 2-on-1. But the visitors would go up by two at 15:25 when Nick Suzuki's shot on a power play went off Perry in front for the veteran winger's second in as many games as Montreal struck on the man advantage for the third time in two contests after going 0 for 15 to start the series. The Leafs, who finished 18 points ahead of the Canadiens in this year's 56-game campaign and haven't won the Stanley Cup since 1967, got a power play to start the third, but Price was there to deny Hyman on a redirect at the side of the goal. Toronto pushed as the period wore on, but Price there to again foil Hyman off a behind-the-back pass from Matthews. The Montreal goaltender was there again to thwart both Nylander and Matthews with massive stops on another Toronto man advantage with under nine minutes to go in regulation. The home side pulled Campbell with 3:35 left, but a team that battled back from two-goal deficits in both Games 5 and 6 saw their hopes dashed when Toffoli scored into an empty net just over a minute later. Nylander added team-high fifth of the series with 1:36, but Matthews and Marner were held to one total in seven games. The Leafs lost a Game 7 on home ice for just the second time in their history — Wayne Gretzky's 1993 Los Angeles Kings were the other club to pull off the feat — as Toronto fell to 11-2 all-time when leading a series 3-1. Already without captain John Tavares (concussion, knee), the Leafs also had to do without defenceman Jake Muzzin (suspected groin injury) after he left Saturday's first period in obvious distress. The Canadiens, who hadn't faced the Leafs in the playoffs since 1979, lost the only other Game 7 between the teams in 1964 when Dave Keon's hat trick led Toronto to a 3-1 victory at the Montreal Forum. The Leafs' last series win, and the last Game 7 played between Canadian teams, was 17 years ago — 6,250 days to be exact — against Ottawa in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. Toronto missed the playoffs seven straight years coming out of the 2004-05 lockout. The Leafs returned to the post-season in 2012-13 and led the Boston Bruins 4-1 in the third period of Game 7 that spring before stunning collapse. There would be three more springs without playoff hockey to follow — Toronto bottomed out in 2015-16, but won the draft lottery and selected Matthews with the No. 1 pick — before a return in 2016-17. The young Leafs showed well in a hard-fought series against the Washington Capitals, but expectations were much higher the next two years when Toronto again lost to Boston in crushing seven-game defeats. The Leafs were also eliminated from last summer's post-season bubble by the Columbus Blue Jackets in a five-game series that went the distance after the NHL schedule was postponed by the pandemic. Montreal took Game 1 of this series 2-1 on a night where Tavares was stretchered off the ice following a scary collision before being outscored 11-2 in losing the next three to fall behind Toronto 3-1, but fought back with a 4-3 overtime victory in Game 5 and a 3-2 OT decision 48 hours later. The Leafs have now lost seven straight post-season series, and dropped eight straight contests where it could have eliminated an opponent. That includes seven since 2018 with the core of Matthews, Marner and Nylander. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — After the Philadelphia 76ers lost NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid to a sore right knee late in the first quarter Monday night, they lost their Game 4 lead — and their chance at the franchise's first playoff sweep in 36 years. Bradley Beal's 27 points, Russell Westbrook's 12th career playoff triple-double and Washington's strategy of fouling Ben Simmons whenever possible down the stretch all helped the Wizards beat the 76ers 122-114 to cut Philadelphia's series edge to 3-1. Game 5 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series is Wednesday at Philadelphia. Won't be easy for that one to be as eventful as this one was, including the third-quarter sight of a fan running out of the stands and onto the court before being slammed to the ground by a security guard. Nothing had as much of an effect on the outcome and, potentially, the rest of this postseason for Philadelphia, the East's No. 1 seed, as what happened to Embiid, who came into the night averaging better than a point per minute in the series. In Game 3's 29-point win for the 76ers, for example, he produced a playoff career-high 36 points in 28 minutes against the Wizards, who needed to go through the play-in round just to get the No. 8 seed. But the center headed to the locker room late in the first quarter after taking a hard fall behind the baseline when his shot was blocked by Robin Lopez. Embiid tried to play on, wincing and leaning over during breaks in play, before checking out eventually and limping off. He never returned and finished with eight points and six rebounds in 11 minutes. Philadelphia led by as many as 11 in the opening period but that was down to 61-60 at halftime. And Washington took over briefly in the third quarter, leading by as much as 92-78 in its final minute. A back-and-forth fourth quarter was tight down the stretch after Danny Green's layup with under 4 1/2 minutes to go made it 106-all. That's when Washington basically took the ball out of Philadelphia's hands, sending Simmons to the line repeatedly down the stretch with a version of the old Hack-a-Shaq strategy that Shaquille O'Neal used to face. Simmons came into the night 0 for 9 on free throws in the series and was 1 for 3 for the night before Hack-a-Ben went into full effect — he made 1 of 2 tries each of the final four times he stepped to the line to end up 5 for 11. He had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Tobias Harris led the 76ers with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Rui Hachimura had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards, including a corner 3 off an assist from Beal to put the home team up 118-112 with 45.6 seconds left. That prompted a chant of “Wiz in 7!” from some in the crowd of 10,665 — about 50% of capacity and the most allowed under current coronavirus restrictions. NO SWEEP The Sixers last swept a playoff opponent in 1985 against the Milwaukee Bucks — long before Embiid or Simmons or the slogan “Trust the Process” was born. The Wizards last were swept in 2007 by the Cleveland Cavaliers. BROOKS TRIES SOMETHING DIFFERENT Wizards coach Scott Brooks, whose future is uncertain with his five-year, $35 million contract expiring, tinkered with his lineup again. After moving Davis Bertans into the starting unit to add height for Game 3, Brooks made another switch for Game 4, inserting Daniel Gafford at center in place of Alex Len. But it was the third center who played for Washington, Lopez, who produced 16 points. TIP-INS 76ers: Embiid missed 10 games during the regular season after getting a bone bruise on his left knee while playing against Washington in March. ... Philadelphia was 6-0 against Washington this season — regular season plus playoffs — until Monday. ... Mike Scott, who used to play for the Wizards, took Embiid's spot in the lineup to begin the second half. Wizards: Beal's 20-foot jumper in the opening minute allowed him to reach 1,000 career postseason points, but Washington started 0 for 6 from the field, otherwise. ... Hachimura was called for a technical foul in the third quarter. ... Bertans left in the second half with a strained right calf. He scored 15 points. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press
TORONTO — Daniel Smith was about six people from the front of the growing line of healthcare workers waiting to enter Scotiabank Arena. Smith, an operating room manager for the Scarborough Health Network, had his hands stuffed in his pockets, one of them clutching a lucky charm -- a Canadian silver dollar from 1967, the last time the Toronto Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup. "When I woke up this morning, I tucked this in my pocket," said Smith, who won a ticket through an SHN draw. "I didn't put it in my pocket to get a ticket today. But I put it in my pocket just to wish the Leafs luck because I'm a bit of a nerd like that. "I guess I got some luck because I'm here right now to cheer the Leafs. I'm a real Leafs fan and I don't even have words to describe how I feel right now." His lucky coin wasn't enough. The Leafs, who saw their 3-1 series lead evaporate, and were eliminated with a 3-1 loss to Montreal. Smith was one of 550 fully vaccinated health-care workers who attended Monday night's Game 7 between the Leafs and the visiting Canadiens in their first-round playoff series. Some fans cheered once they passed through security and into the venue. Others posed together for pictures to commemorate the first crowd permitted at Scotiabank Arena since the COVID-19 pandemic brought the sports world to its knees in the spring of 2020. It was a moment of hope, some of them said, that was a long time coming. "The last year has been pretty tough. It's not the way we normally operate. It's been hard on the staff," Smith said. "But I think this being our first opportunity is sort of light at the end of the tunnel, things are opening up and we feel good." Premier Doug Ford's office said Monday morning that the front-line workers received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine more than two weeks ago and would go through screening and other precautionary measures. Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the Maple Leafs' ownership group, covered the tickets costs. They were all given a blue Leafs jersey, provided by Scotiabank, plus white towels, snacks and beers. They were split into two sections, in the top of the lower bowl behind each net. They twirled their towels for much of the night, and danced when they spotted themselves on the Jumbotron. The crowd was obviously nowhere near the capacity for the 19,800-seat arena. The in-game announcer encouraged the 550 to "make it sound like a crowd of 5,000." Some 2,500 people were in the stands in Montreal when the two teams last clashed on Saturday for Game 6. That was the first crowd for a game in Canada this year. "I wish I could have 2,500, but the docs said 550. We'll take that," Ford said. Samantha Timpano, who clutched a sign that read "We BeLeaf, St. Michaels Internal Medicine," said the past 14 months have been "just work, home, repeat. Stress levels have gone up and down. But we're all full of hope now." That hope had Timpano, a lifelong Leafs fan, feeling emotional as she waited to go in. "I was a little bit tearful walking over, it's really exciting, and it's, yeah, something really, we're really grateful to be part of it," said the occupational therapist. "It's funny, this time last year, people were like banging pots and pans cheering for us. And now we get to be the first ones cheering on Toronto's team, so it's pretty cool." Cathy Stinson, who works for the Scarborough Health Network, was the first in line to get in. Dressed in an autographed Leafs jersey, she shuffled her feet excitedly, and clapped her hands when the buzzer sounded that the doors were opening. "This is awesome. I feel so incredibly lucky, the past year and a half. locked down, this is wonderful," she said. Zachary Veitch, a medical oncologist at St. Michael's Hospital, was one of the few front-line workers who arrived in a Canadiens jersey. "It's gonna be emotional for everyone, right? Just that release, but hopefully the Habs come out on top," he said, with a laugh. Leafs forward Joe Thornton said playing in front of fans was "a long time coming. "A lot of vaccinations have been rolling out. Can't wait for more people to start coming to this building. It's going to be fun to play in front of, I know it's only 500, but hopefully we'll build off this and continue to get more people going forward." Leafs forward Jason Spezza was looking forward to the support. "I think it's just a great sign for where we're headed as a society. I think it's a great way to recognize the health-care workers for all the hard work they've done to get us to this point where they're allowed to come in," he said. "And then as players, obviously we enjoy playing in front of people." The front-line workers made for the first crowd at a major Toronto sporting event since the pandemic began, and only the second NHL crowd in Canada. Toronto remains in lockdown amid a third wave of the pandemic. Other Canadian professional sports were forced relocate to the U.S. to avoid cross-border travel. The Toronto Raptors played their season out of Tampa, Fla. Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays started their season playing home games in Dunedin, Fla., and will call Buffalo, N.Y., home starting on Tuesday. Major League Soccer's Toronto FC, CF Montreal and Vancouver Whitecaps have relocated to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Sandy, Utah, respectively. Major League Rugby's Toronto Arrows are now based in Marietta, Ga. Canadian pro teams in many leagues outside the NHL have a larger majority, if not a full complement, of rivals in the U.S., making cross-border travel a requirement if they are to play in Canada. In the NHL, American teams have been allowed to have crowds throughout the playoffs. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
The Montreal Canadiens have booked a date in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday. Montreal overturned a 3-1 series deficit with consecutive overtime victories, setting the stage for Monday's Game 7 victory in Toronto. Roughly 550 health-care workers who had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 attended the game at Scotiabank Arena. The Canadiens will take on the Winnipeg Jets, which swept the Edmonton Oilers in their opening-round series. Game 1 is set for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The teams paused for a moment of reflection prior to Monday's game following last week's discovery of the remains of 215 children who attended the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia. WATCH | Habs-Leafs pause for moment of silence for Kamloops residential school victims:
WASHINGTON (AP) — A fan was tackled as he tried to get on the court during an NBA playoff game between the Wizards and 76ers on Monday night, the latest example of unruly behavior as teams increase the number of spectators they're allowing in the stands during the pandemic. The players were heading toward Washington's basket in the third quarter when the action was halted while a member of security held the person down near the baseline. The fan then was escorted away from the court and play resumed after a brief interruption. After beginning this season with zero spectators allowed at its arena, Washington has steadily increased the capacity to the point where Monday's contest — Game 4 against Philadelphia in their first-round series — had an announced attendance more than 10,000. In Game 2 at Philadelphia, Washington guard Russell Westbrook had popcorn dumped on him as he walked to the locker room after getting injured. On Sunday in the Celtics-Nets series, Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving was nearly hit by a bottle thrown from the stands during a game in Boston. Earlier, in New York, a spectator spit at Atlanta’s Trae Young as he prepared to inbound the ball during the Knicks-Hawks series. Three fans were banned in Utah after Grizzlies guard Ja Morant said they “just went too far” with him or his family. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press