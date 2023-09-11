Bryan Reynolds RBI single
Bryan Reynolds hits an RBI single to left-center, scoring Triolo and extending his hitting streak
Here's how Twitter reacted to Canada beating Team USA in the FIBA World Cup bronze medal game
Here's how Twitter reacted to the reports that LeBron James is planning to commit to Team USA next summer.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Germany winning the FIBA World Cup.
England’s penalty shoot out record against Germany has long left much to be desired.
If fighters want to apologize for the things they say, that's up to them. Don't expect Dana White to hold them accountable for their words.
She recently shared why she teaches her kids about good sportsmanship.
The NFL player and his wife reveal the sweet-but-awkward beginnings to their love story in Prime Video's new documentary, 'Kelce'
The country superstar strutted her way through "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night"
Conor McGregor had many thoughts during UFC 293, but took particular exception with mention of Alexander Volkanovski's pound-for-pound status.
The Ex-Pittsburgh Steeler Hall of Famer said the Dallas Cowboys’ newest quarterback wouldn’t pan out as a starter in the NFL
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson is back in the big leagues attempting to help the Milwaukee Brewers in their push toward an NL Central title. The Brewers announced Monday they had recalled the veteran third baseman from Triple-A Nashville while optioning infielder Owen Miller. The NL Central leaders had signed Donaldson to a minor league contract on Aug. 31, two days after the New York Yankees released him. Donaldson won the MVP with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015 and is a three-tim
The first Sunday of the 2023 NFL season featured plenty of notable debuts and surprising results, including a face plant by the Bengals.
SYDNEY (AP) — American Sean Strickland stunned Nigerian-born New Zealander Israel Adesanya to take the middleweight title by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 293, the first UFC event in Australia's largest city in six years. The 32-year-old Strickland (28-5), who caused a stir in the lead-up to the fight with sexist and misogynistic comments at a press conference promoting the bout, won a five-round decision with all three judges scoring it 49-46. “Am I dreaming? Am I going to wake up
The newest Blue Jays folk hero has grabbed fans' attention by hitting home runs, but his patience could give him staying power.
After leaving the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason, Ezekiel Elliott played his first game with his new team. How did he perform against the Philadelphia Eagles?
The 19-year-old secured her first Grand Slam championship on Saturday
Brady is dad to daughter Vivian and sons Jack and Benjamin
The panicking Seattle Seahawks quarterback could be heard uttering an exclamation that many fans said they would also yell if the Rams star were pursuing them.
The duo have fun driving the street-legal beast during their week off.
NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam women's doubles title Sunday when she and partner Erin Routliffe took the U.S. Open final in straight sets. Dabrowski and Routliffe defeated Laura Siegemund of Germany and Vera Zvonareva of Russia 7-6 (9), 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Dabrowski, 31, became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam since Bianca Andreescu was the U.S. Open women's singles champion in 2019. Dabrowski had previously won mixed doubles cr