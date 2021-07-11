Bryan Reynolds' RBI single
Bryan Reynolds plates Kevin Newman on a sharp single to right field, cutting the Pirates' deficit to 2-1 in the top of the 3rd inning
Oh no.
England fans weren't exactly well-behaved in the semifinal.
Ashleigh Barty is the first women's No. 1 to win Wimbledon since 2016.
Follow along here as Yahoo Sports will provide live coverage during and after the show.
Lamar Odom will be looking for a better opponent after beating Aaron Carter.
Brandon Lowe homered twice and Mike Zunino also connected, helping the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Saturday for their sixth consecutive win.
"A ball and two strikes to Ohtani ... Oh, got it! GOT IT! GOT IT!"
Nikita Kucherov capitalized on his instantly-famous press conference, signing a deal with Bud Light.
Washington won a division title with an offense that struggled most of the season.
Barkevious Mingo was reportedly released on $25,000 bond.
It's been a tough couple days for Brendan Gallagher.
A civil lawsuit has been filed against Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse by former agent Warren LeGarie for breach of contract.
Nine years ago, the Raptors pursued Steve Nash but ended up signing Kyle Lowry, now regarded as the franchise's greatest ever player.
George Springer went out of his way to make a young fan's day.
Many fans baselessly speculated Andrei Vasilevskiy wore an oversized chest protector, after he stood close to the camera when shaking hands with Carey Price.
The parallels between the 2021 Phoenix Suns and 2019 Toronto Raptors are striking.
Even at 72, coach Gregg Popovich wasn't afraid to sprint with the rest of his coaching staff.
Despite Holiday and Tucker having different defensive assignments, the Suns remained one pick away from getting the matchup they wanted.
MIAMI (AP) — Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was carted off the field in tears with a right knee injury during Atlanta’s 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Acuña was being evaluated Saturday night and the team hoped to know more about his status by Sunday morning. “He’s in a lot of pain, I can tell you that. It’s a tough break for the team and for him,” Snitker said. Acuña landed awkwardly on his right leg after jumping on the warning track in right field
