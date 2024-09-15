Bryan Ramos' solo homer (2)
Bryan Ramos hits a solo homer to left-center, extending the White Sox's lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the 6th
Bryan Ramos hits a solo homer to left-center, extending the White Sox's lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the 6th
Texas takes over the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll after the Longhorns' blowout of UTSA. Georgia drops to No. 2 after struggling to beat Kentucky.
The Jets' running backs helped save the day as New York improved to 1-1.
Levis just gave the ball away.
The 49ers turned over on downs near the Minnesota end zone, giving Darnold a chance to extend the lead with a beautiful touchdown pass.
Puka Nacua could be out until nearly midseason.
Perez crashed with Carlos Sainz on the penultimate lap.
Just six players have better Heisman odds at BetMGM after Week 3.
The Gators trailed 33-7 in the second half of their 33-20 loss.
Cal was assessed two 15-yard penalties for objects on the field in its 31-10 win over San Diego State.
Gerrit Cole's struggles against Rafael Devers continued with the New York Yankees pitcher intentionally walking the Boston Red Sox slugger with the bases empty.
The Dolphins QB exited Thursday night's game with another concussion.
No. 1 Georgia struggled against a tough Kentucky defense, but got a 13–12 win over the Wildcats in Lexington.
The Seminoles and Gators are a combined 1-5 through three weeks and there are few reasons for optimism.
Manning then rushed for a 67-yard TD on his third play.
Reed Harris was wide open.
The Tua Foundation received nearly 1,000 donations in the 24 hours after Tagovailoa suffered another concussion.
The Texas Rangers flamethrower is officially back.
The start of the Seminoles' season has not been great.
The 49ers running back has been dealing with Achilles tendinitis and was a late scratch in Week 1.
We almost had a major upset on Saturday.