Bryan De La Cruz's solo home run (11)
Bryan De La Cruz belts a solo home run to center field, cutting the Marlins' deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the 3rd inning
The Louisville Metro Police Department released photos and videos related to the May 17 traffic incident and arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler.
This deal will not affect WBD's pursuit of being part of the next NBA TV package.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
This will be the first French Open final appearance for both Alcaraz and Zverev.
In today's edition: Oklahoma completes the four-peat, the Celtics dominate Game 1, the O's young superstar, a $1 million soccer tournament, and so much more.
Juan Soto will undergo further testing on Friday to determine the severity of his left forearm injury.
The White Sox have been incomprehensibly bad this year.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine get together after the Boston Celtics won game 1 of the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks to talk about how it all went down.
To conclude our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' we do a deep dive on rookie WR production through the years. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to look at historical data of rookies over the past ten seasons to see how rookie WR are becoming more and more fantasy viable from the get-go. The two in the second half of the show attempt to identify which rookie WR you can trust in this class to bring you instant fantasy success this season.
In the first at-bat, Skenes struck out Ohtani on three pitches. In the second, Ohtani demolished a home run.
Swiatek is searching for a third straight singles title at Roland Gartros
In today's edition: The Olympics start in 50 days, Skenes vs. Ohtani, 17-year-old makes French Open semis, MLB power rankings, and so much more.
Cole did not allow a run and struck out five batters.
Djokovic may focus his attention on the Olympics and skip Wimbledon this year.
The series begins Saturday night at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
At least two players who started for the USWNT over the past week will have to be cut for the Olympics. Might Alex Morgan or Rose Lavelle be on the roster bubble?
Only Kristine Lilly and Tiffany Roberts were younger when they scored for the USWNT.
The Patriots have no intention of rushing Maye into a starting role before they believe he's ready.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series by taking a look at how the most innovative and elite offenses in the NFL are implementing full speed motion into their schemes. Underdog Fantasy's Josh Norris joins the pod to breakdown the explosion of full speed motion usage in 2023 and which team's could weaponize it even further in 2024.