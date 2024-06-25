Bryan De La Cruz's RBI double
Bryan De La Cruz doubles on a line drive to left field and drives in Jazz Chisholm Jr. to give the Marlins a 1-0 lead in the 3rd inning
Bryan De La Cruz doubles on a line drive to left field and drives in Jazz Chisholm Jr. to give the Marlins a 1-0 lead in the 3rd inning
He made it barehanded by the upper-deck railing.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
Tatís Jr. could return in early July or after the MLB All-Star break.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde break down recent rumblings coming from conference commissioner meetings last week, Brent Venables being extended, and recruiting notes from the summer.
The draw helped Italy secure second place in Group B.
Stoney led the club to two trophies since being hired as its first-ever head coach.
For the first time, the NBA Draft will be a two-day event.
Murphy is stepping down in 2025 after overseeing 12 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl victory since he took over in 2008.
Not too long ago, the Panthers were an overwhelming favorite to win it all.
Atkinson's previous NBA head coaching job was with the Nets from 2016-20.
Max Scherzer led the Rangers to a 4-0 win over the Royals on Sunday afternoon in his first start of the season.
Lyles will head to Paris among the gold medal favorites.
Facing elimination, national No. 1 seed Tennessee forced a decisive Game 3 in the 2024 Men's College World Series with a 4–1 win over Texas A&M.
Stanton's 18 home runs are tied for second on the Yankees' roster with Juan Soto.
Bell led the final 64 laps of a race that took over six hours to complete.
The Astros' recent luck with starting pitchers is so bad that even guys called up from the minors are getting hurt.
Three years after a positive test for marijuana deprived her of her Olympic debut, Richardson returned to trials hoping to make the most of her second chance.
Portugal's win puts them through to the knockout stage.
Robert Whittaker is still very much a member of the UFC's middleweight elite.
Neither of these teams existed the last time an NHL team erased a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.