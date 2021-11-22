Brutal Wind Chills

The Canadian Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have not put it together where it matters most since their bye week. The Raiders lost their third straight game, 32-13 to the Cincinnati Bengals, falling to 5-5 and further out of position in the AFC West behind the first-place Kansas City Chiefs. Part of the reason for the Raiders' skid: their failures on third down and in the red zone. The Raiders rank 24th in the league in third-down conversion rate (42 of 118, 35.5%). They came into the game ranked 26th