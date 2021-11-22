Brutal Wind Chills

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
LeBron James was ejected after contact with Isaiah Stewart drew blood.
Tampa Bay Lightning star centre Brayden Point will be sidelined indefinitely because of an upper-body injury.
Jonathan Taylor set a Colts franchise record on Sunday.
Justin Cuthbert argues that Aaron Ekblad and Mackenzie Weegar should make Team Canada as a pairing while Julian McKenzie advocates for Troy Terry to make Team USA.
Andy Behrens looks ahead to Week 12 and highlights three players to add off the waiver wire.
Justin Jefferson came out as the biggest fantasy winner during Sunday's back-and-forth affair between the Packers and Vikings. Scott Pianowski discusses that and more from Week 11.
Frustrated by a late loss, Rory McIlroy took out his frustrations on a golf shirt ... and that's just fine.
It's not clear what Lions OL Jonah Jackson said specifically, but it didn't sit well with an official.
The Kings lost to the Jazz at home on Saturday.
It's an encouraging sign as the golf great works his way back after his February crash.
The IOC says that it has spoken with Peng, but didn't include a statement from her or address her sexual assault allegation.
Stacy is charged with two felonies related to alleged abuse that was caught on camera. His alleged victim's attorneys are not happy with the judge's decision.
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie debate which NHL has had the worse season: Montreal or Arizona?
Hamilton beat Verstappen to the checkered flag by a healthy margin in a wire-to-wire win.
United have put Michael Carrick in temporary charge.
The Blue Jays have three key areas to address if they want to make it back into the postseason. Here are some free-agent names that can help them get there.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have not put it together where it matters most since their bye week. The Raiders lost their third straight game, 32-13 to the Cincinnati Bengals, falling to 5-5 and further out of position in the AFC West behind the first-place Kansas City Chiefs. Part of the reason for the Raiders' skid: their failures on third down and in the red zone. The Raiders rank 24th in the league in third-down conversion rate (42 of 118, 35.5%). They came into the game ranked 26th
KINGSTON, Ont. — The Canadian women's hockey team squandered a two-goal lead in the third period and the United States came back to win 3-2 in overtime in the Rivalry Series on Sunday. American Hilary Knight scored the winner 54 seconds into overtime after netting the third-period equalizer. Hayley Scamurra began the rally for the U.S. with a goal early in the third period. Marie-Philip Poulin, on the power play, and Sarah Fillier scored for the Canadians in the second period. U.S. goaltender Ni
SCOREBOARD Monday, Nov. 22 Giants at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. EST. The Bucs (6-3) and Tom Brady are riding a two-game losing streak. The 44-year-old Brady has lost three games in a row only once, in 2002, his full season as Patriots starting quarterback. The Giants (3-6) won two of three before a bye last week. New York hopes to get running back Saquon Barkley back from an ankle injury. The Giants have lost nine straight in prime time, including games at Washington and Kansas City this season. ___
Nicolas Batum 9.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game so far this season in Los Angeles.