Brush Fire Sends Smoke Clouds Over Oceanside in San Diego County

Smoke clouds billowed from a vegetation fire burning at Camp Pendleton in San Diego County, California, spilling over the nearby city of Oceanside on May 18.

The fire was reported by Camp Pendleton in a training area of the marine base at around 7:50 pm local time and was being engaged by Camp Pendleton Fire Brigade.

By 10:15 pm the fire was at least 20 percent contained. Credit: Chris Paetow via Storyful