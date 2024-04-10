Bruno Fernando throws it down!
Travis Kelce gushed about how Taylor Swift has influenced his taste in music and chatted about their trip to the Bahamas.
The duo took to TikTok to express their feelings about Siwa's remarks.
Graham shared a carousel of photos from her sun-drenched trip to Mexico
Zendaya has been revealed as the latest cover star of American Vogue & British Vogue simultaneously, posing in an array of fits including a wedding-esque dress.
During the August 2017 total solar eclipse, the then-president went viral when he ignored all eclipse safety recommendations by gazing directly at the sun with his naked eyes
An Atlanta-based casting company has left Tulsa King in the wake of allegations that Sylvester Stallone and one of the directors had disparaged some background actors who were working on the Paramount+ drama. Rose Locke Casting of Atlanta was hired to find actors ages 18 and over for the second season of the Taylor Sheridan …
Fewer than 4% of all No. 1 hits have arrived in the top spot. But holding that position for a second week is even rarer.
Hailey Bieber posted in blue mini shorts and a motorcycle jacket and we're predicting it's going to be 2024's next biggest trend- read more
The singer and actress, 24, shared photos of herself wearing a peach bikini on Instagram
Kimmel jested that Downey Jr.'s Oscar run was "one of the highest points" of the actor's career at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10
Robert Downey Jr. is not closing the door on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which he kicked off in 2008 with “Iron Man” and headlined for 11 years through 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” Iron Man met his demise in that tentpole, but that has never stopped rumors from circulating that Marvel is trying to bring Downey back …
Kourtney is on vacation with Kim and Khloé in Turks and Caicos
EXCLUSIVE: 2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings is returning to broadcast and the multi-camera comedy format as the co-lead opposite Tim Allen in the ABC pilot Shifting Gears (working title). Dennings also will be a producer on the project, from 20th Television. Written by Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully, Shifting Gears centers on Matt …
King Charles is known for his love of the culinary world, so many people wonder what his favorite dishes are. Wonder no more, here's the scoop on one of them.
"I would be so excited to have Michael Keaton added to the lineage of Sheldon portrayers," he said.
Hang this in the Louvre.
There's more to the story about why Queen Elizabeth missed the first ceremony
Jelly Roll won big at the 2024 CMT Music Awards Sunday night, taking home three awards at the annual event celebrating the best in country music videos. His accolades began with the CMT performance of the year award for his gospel-assisted rendition of “Need a Favor” at the 2023 CMT Music Awards nearly a year ago to the day. It also was his first-ever awards show performance. “In that last year you changed my life in every way I never thought my life could be changed,” the tattooed rapper-turned
Amber Heard's 'In the Fire' director told PEOPLE in October 2023 that the actress is "living her best life in Spain with her daughter"
Singer/songwriter Ray J is wading into the drama swirling around his pal Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has recently been accused of sex trafficking, sexual abuse, rape and additional criminal activity. Speaking to TMZ Hip Hop, Ray J admitted that he’s not surprised Combs’ more famous friends have kept quiet amid the controversy. They’re trying to process, he said, rather than immediately jump to ...