Bruce Brown with a last basket of the period vs the LA Clippers

Bruce Brown (Denver Nuggets) with a last basket of the period vs the LA Clippers, 02/26/2023

Latest Stories

  • Clippers and Kings combine for 2nd-highest scoring game in NBA history in Russell Westbrook's debut

    Russell Westbrook's first minutes as a Clipper were at least entertaining.

  • Davis leads rally from 27 down as Lakers beat Mavs 111-108

    Anthony Davis dunked a missed shot and screamed after giving the Los Angeles Lakers the lead for good with two minutes to go. Davis had 30 points and 15 rebounds, LeBron James scored 26 and the Lakers completed their biggest rally in 21 years, beating the same team again in a 111-108 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The fourth win in five games for LA came after trailing by 27 in the middle of the second quarter — the same deficit the Lakers faced at the start of the fourth at home against Dallas on Dec. 6, 2002, before finishing a 30-point rally in a 105-103 victory.

  • Klay Thompson 'still so hungry to be great' after making history in Warriors win

    No player had made 12 threes twice in a season before Klay Thompson on Friday.

  • The players who are on the record saying LeBron James is the GOAT

    The NBA GOAT debate is one that is ever-raging with no sign of slowing down anytime soon, barring LeBron James maybe shutting it down by winning another championship or two before calling it quits. Just like fans have the players they back in the ...

  • Jayson Tatum hits game-winner in Celtics-Sixers, but only because Joel Embiid's heave was milliseconds late

    This was an ending Mike Breen was born for.

  • Mitchell scores 35 points, Cavaliers rout Raptors 118-93

    Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points and Jarrett Allen had 23 points and 11 rebounds, sending the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 118-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. Mitchell made eight 3-pointers — one shy of his career high — and had six rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes as the Cavaliers snapped their three-game losing streak and remained fourth in the Eastern Conference. Darius Garland added 18 points and 11 assists, and Evan Mobley had 18 points and nine rebounds for Cleveland, which built a 110-80 lead in the fourth quarter and improved to 26-7 at home this season.

  • Thompson, Warriors' supporting cast hold off Timberwolves

    So close to a playoff spot in the clogged-up Western Conference standings, this win meant so much for coach Steve Kerr’s undermanned Golden State Warriors — for many reasons. The defending NBA champions were down three starters once again, and old stand-by Klay Thompson and newcomer Donte DiVincenzo delivered on both ends when it mattered most. Thompson scored 32 points, including a key 3-pointer with 2:05 to play, and the Warriors held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-104 on Sunday in a matchup of teams fighting neck-and-neck for postseason positioning.

  • Lillard has 71 pts and 13 3s; Blazers beat Rockets 131-114

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard set franchise and career highs with 71 points — tied for the most in the NBA this season — and 13 3-pointers and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a two-game skid with a 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Lillard tied Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell for the most points in a game this season after Mitchell also scored 71 in a win over Chicago on Jan. 2. Lillard broke his own franchise mark of 61 points, which he’d done twice, on a 3-pointe

  • Dwyane Wade Thanks Daughter Zaya Wade ‘For Showing the World What Courage Looks Like’

    He honored the 15-year-old during his NAACP Image Awards acceptance speech.

  • Pascal Siakam with an and one vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors) with an and one vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 02/26/2023

  • Young's buzzer-beating jumper lifts Hawks past Nets 129-127

    Waiting for just the right moment to launch his game-winning shot was no problem for Trae Young. Young waited patiently for Mikal Bridges to fly past him before sinking a buzzer-beating jumper over the reach of Spencer Dinwiddie to lift Atlanta to a 129-127 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, a few hours before the Hawks announced they hired Quin Snyder as their coach. The Hawks took their final possession with 7.3 seconds remaining after Cam Johnson's 3-pointer tied the game at 127 with 7.8 seconds remaining.

  • Heat’s Kyle Lowry upgraded to questionable, could make return Monday vs. 76ers

    It appears that the Miami Heat will soon get point guard Kyle Lowry back from injury.

  • Hawks hire former Jazz coach Quin Snyder to replace Nate McMillan

    Quin Snyder, a former Hawks assistant, went 372-264 with the Jazz.

  • Lillard sets Blazers records with 71 points, 13 3s in win

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard set franchise and career highs with 71 points — tied for the most in the NBA this season — and 13 3-pointers and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a two-game skid with a 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Lillard tied Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell for the most points in a game this season after Mitchell also scored 71 in a win over Chicago on Jan. 2. Lillard broke his own franchise mark of 61 points, which he’d done twice, on a 3-pointe

  • Atlanta Hawks name former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder as head coach

    Quin Snyder, who had been an assistant on Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff in 2013-14, coached the Utah Jazz from 2014-22.

  • Wendell Carter Jr. with an alley oop vs the Indiana Pacers

    Wendell Carter Jr. (Orlando Magic) with an alley oop vs the Indiana Pacers, 02/25/2023

  • Damian Lillard drops career-high 71 points in Trail Blazers' win over Rockets

    41 of Damian Lillard's 71 points on Sunday night came in the first half.

  • Letters to Sports: Russell Westbrook will help Clippers, unless he doesn't

    In this week's letters to the Los Angeles Times Sports department, readers go over the pros and cons of Russell Westbrook joining the Clippers.

  • Doncic and James clash in Dallas-Los Angeles matchup

    Los Angeles Lakers (28-32, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (32-29, sixth in the Western Conference)Dallas; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's top scorers, Luka Doncic and LeBron James, meet when Dallas and Los Angeles take the court. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.2 points per game and James ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.6 points per game.The Mavericks are 24-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 7-7 record in games decided by

  • Thompson leads Golden State against Minnesota after 42-point game

    Minnesota Timberwolves (31-31, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (30-30, ninth in the Western Conference)San Francisco; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Golden State takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves after Klay Thompson scored 42 points in the Golden State Warriors' 116-101 win against the Houston Rockets.The Warriors are 18-15 in Western Conference games. Golden State has a 3-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.The Timberwolves have gone 22-19 against Wes