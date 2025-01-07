Bruce Brown with the hoop & harm

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss where the top remaining free agents might wind up with time running out, the Orioles signing Charlie Morton, Korean free agent Hyeseong Kim joining the Dodgers and Jake recapping the MLB moves he’s missed.
Watson has played a total of 19 games with the Browns since signing a $230 million contract in 2022.
The NFL regular season is in the books after a messy Week 18. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown what you should actually care about from Week 18 for the 2025 fantasy season. In a jam packed show the two also share Yahoo's internal data from the 2024 season to reveal the true 'league winners' this fantasy season. Behrens ends the show by sharing his end of the year fantasy awards including fantasy MVP, bust of the year, sleeper of the year, rookie of the year and many more.
It's never too early to think about next fantasy football season. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski take a look at the top-20 fantasy picks for 2025.
Matsuyama's record, TGL’s debut, Morikawa’s struggles, and is Tour Championship match play on the way?
Jerod Mayo was one and done as Patriots head coach. Who will replace him?
We're tracking all the NFL coaching news after Week 18 and the playoff outlook heading into wild-card weekend.
Osaka was leading Clara Tauson 6-4 before receiving attention from trainers for her abdomen.
This would be a big loss for the Ravens.
Garrett is tied with the Bengals' Trey Hendrickson with 14 sacks this season.
Five teams have successfully addressed their rotation needs. Which clubs are still searching for help? And most importantly: Which arms, including Sasaki, are still available?
Rourke first tore his right ACL at the end of the 2022 season while at Ohio and is set for revision surgery next week.
Front Row purchased a charter for a third car from now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing before filing an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR.
We're into 2025, ladies and gents! Dan Titus looks into his crystal ball to see what could happen during the rest of the fantasy basketball season.
With the 2024 fantasy football season in the books, Dalton Del Don looks ahead to next season with his early rankings.
Fantasy football analyst Renee Miller offers up some tips for closing the season out and looking ahead.
The 2024 fantasy season has come and gone and what a season it was. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don attempt to put the first bow on the season and provide the 10 lessons they learned from the 2024 season that they hope to apply in 2025. From the 'year of the RB' to rookie QBs that boomed and bust, the two recap every angle of the fantasy season:
Wonder what QBs Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward think of this scrambled NFL Draft board heading into Sunday's regular-season finale?
Can the Ducks beat the Buckeyes for a second time this season?
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.