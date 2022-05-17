Bru Burger, Livery opening locations at Montgomery Quarter
Hellman’s Fine Men’s Apparel, Bru Burger and a Latin restaurant called Livery will be opening locations at Montgomery Quarter.
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991
The International Boxing Association is launching an investigation into Boxing Canada after athletes' claims of widespread abuse. The IBA's directors approved the move, "in order to safeguard members of the boxing community in line with the IBA anti-harassment and abuse policy." A disciplinary procedure has also been opened against Boxing Canada. Boxing Canada's high performance director Daniel Trepanier resigned on Sunday, four days after dozens of current and former Canadian boxers — including
The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We
In the closely fought seven-game series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Leafs biggest stars, namely Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, finally showed that they can be playoff performers but the collective once again failed to get the job done.
ROME — Dennis Shapovalov shocked Rafael Nadal on the Spanish legend's favourite playing surface Thursday to highlight a big day for Canadian tennis stars at the Italian Open clay-court tournament. Shapovalov joined fellow Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals with 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 upset of Nadal to end Thursday's play at the ATP and WTA 1000-series event. Andreescu beat Serbia's Petra Martić 6-4, 6-4 and Auger-Aliassime bounced American Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-2 earl
Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 5 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sport
The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that
CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues eliminated the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a mid-series goalie change and an unconventional lineup. Now, the team heads to Colorado to face the top-seeded Avalanche in the second round. “I don’t mind starting the playoffs on the road,” Blues forward David Perron said. “I think a lot of times you have just nerves sitting at home and when you start on the road, you’re at the hotel kind of sitting with the guys.” The Blues
No one wanted to go home in the NHL playoffs' Game 7 matchups Sunday night. The first-round elimination games between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers and Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames went to overtime, marking just the second time in league history multiple Game 7s needed extra time on the same day. Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime to lift the Rangers past the Penguins 4-3 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. New York will next play
HELSINKI — Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot has been named Team Canada's captain for the 2022 men's hockey world championship. Montreal Canadiens right-winger Josh Anderson, New Jersey Devils defenceman Damon Severson as well as Winnipeg Jets centres Pierre-Luc Dubois and Adam Lowry will be Canada's alternate captains. "It is always special to be able to wear the Maple Leaf, and it is a true honour to be named captain for the world championship," said Chabot. "Josh, Pierre-Luc, Adam and
After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.
It could take another 10 years but Adam Thompson firmly believes Toronto's time for an NFL expansion franchise is coming. Thompson is a handicapper/oddsmaker for Bookies.com, an American-based site that offers bettors a guide to legal sports-betting in Canada and the U.S. And on Wednesday, Thompson listed Toronto as a 5-1 fourth choice as the next city that will get an NFL expansion club in the coming years. "Toronto is already a major league city," Thompson said. "It has proven it can host a ma
It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog supervised his daughter’s soccer practices. Coach Jared Bednar did yardwork. Speedy forward Nathan MacKinnon planned some play time with his dogs. Just a relaxing week break before facing their arch rival: The second round. Colorado, the top seed in the West, has been eliminated in this portion of the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of the last three seasons. It’s become somewhat of a mental hurdle. Standing in the way this time will be a n
EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T
Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see
The Blue Jays and Yankees have already played each other nine times this season, with New York winning six of those games.