Brownsville Police Close Streets at Scene of Deadly Crash

Police blocked off streets at the scene of a crash in Brownsville, Texas, that killed seven people outside a migrant facility on Sunday, May 7.

Police said the incident, described in this video as a “major accident,” occurred near the intersection of Minnesota Road and Austin Road.

In an interview with KRGV, Brownsville Police spokesman Martin Sandoval said a “grey Land Rover ran over several people who were waiting at a bus stop across the street from the Ozanam Center.” Sandoval confirmed seven people were killed and at least 46 people were taken to hospital with injuries. Sandoval told KRGV that the driver, a male, was detained by police, received medical care for injuries, and was being tested for intoxication.

“The investigation is still ongoing and right now he’s facing at least a charge of reckless driving, but more than likely there’s going to be other charges coming on later on in the day,” Sandoval told KRGV. Credit: Brownsville Police Department via Storyful