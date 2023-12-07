Browns 'want to see how this week goes' before deciding if Joe Flacco or DTR will start at quarterback
With AFC Jacksonville Jaguars up next, the Browns have a decision to make about who will start at quarterback.
The NFL star enjoyed a star-studded party in N.Y.C. after his Jets fell to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday
The "NFL on Sunday" broadcaster shared some additional reporting she picked up from the Eagles-49ers game on her "Calm Down" podcast
On his "Let's Go" podcast, the future Fox broadcaster shared his perspective with Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor on how the game has changed
An NFL official who was involved in a collision with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara suffered a fractured fibula and a dislocated knee and will have surgery, the team announced on Monday.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had his right leg rolled up on as he was being sacked during the fourth quarter against the Bengals.
Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid received a prestigious honour over the weekend.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 14 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw says he has exchanged apologies with the Philadelphia Eagles security official after a sideline dustup led to both being ejected. Greenlaw and Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro got ejected during San Francisco's 42-19 victory over Philadelphia after Greenlaw was called for unnecessary roughness on a tackle of DeVonta Smith near the Eagles sideline. The hit drew the ire of the Eagles and DiSandro got in between Smith
Jon Rahm’s Ryder Cup future has been thrown into doubt with speculation intensifying that he will imminently sign a record £450 million deal with LIV and join alongside another former world No 1 and one of Europe’s promising young players.
After 60 minutes of pure concentration on the ice, Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy can't help but laugh at reporter's wind breaking.
Using TCU’s appearance in the 2022 national title game to justify excluding Florida State from the playoffs is dumb.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a high ankle sprain that could force him to miss the first game of his NFL career. Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that tests on Lawrence's right ankle showed “everything's stable, everything's good.” He added that surgery “is not necessarily something that would be warranted at this time.” “We'll see where he's at in a couple days,” Pederson said roughly 12 hours after a 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati. Pederson s
Brandin Cooks and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 14 of the fantasy football season.
Any day now, it could be "Shotime" — as baseball dynamo Shohei Ohtani is known — in Toronto.The world of major league baseball has lurched to an anxious standstill this week as Ohtani, the 29-year-old Japanese designated hitter and pitcher and currently the sport's most-desired free agent, will choose where he lands next.The dramatic Ohtani sweepstakes — which are shrouded in secrecy, much like the player himself — have reportedly included pitches by his incumbent team, the Los Angeles Angels, a
HAMILTON — Scott Milanovich has long been aware of the fierce support for the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats as both an adversary and as part of the family. Milanovich joined the Ticats as a senior assistant coach in 2023, and later took over play-calling duties. But as a former head coach of the archrival Toronto Argonauts, he wasn't sure how he would be first received by Tim Hortons Field's most ardent fans. "When I came over to the other side and my wife and daughter were at the game and she said,
In our latest NFL mock draft, the Patriots' woeful offense is in position to get a much-needed new pilot in North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.
Lip readers are convinced that Taylor Swift yelled "come on Trav" during the Chiefs game on Sunday and there's a video.
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced a major restructuring plan Tuesday, with president of football operations Orlondo Steinauer relinquishing his head coaching duties and Ed Hervey being promoted to general manager. Steinauer had been the Ticats head coach since 2019, with the team adding front-office duties to his role in December 2021. He will retain his role leading the football operations department. Steinauer called the move a "collective decision." "You don't make a move like this
In the NFL's ever-shifting playoff picture, it might not be long before a few teams currently in the postseason field tumble out.
Tony Pollard is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 14.