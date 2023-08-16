Browns rookie class standing out at midpoint of preseason
The Browns didn't have a first or second-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, but halfway through the preseason, Cleveland's rookie class has been shining and standing out.
The Browns didn't have a first or second-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, but halfway through the preseason, Cleveland's rookie class has been shining and standing out.
The two have been together for more than seven years, since before Stecher's NHL debut.
The former president looked gloomy and tense at his Bedminster golf club last week, just days before he was charged in Georgia.
By Tom Garry, Women’s Football Reporter, in Sydney
England women reached the World Cup final for the first time in their history following a stunning 3-1 win over co-hosts Australia on Wednesday.
The four-time Olympic gold medalist, who is thinking about qualifying for the Paris Olympics in 2024, attended Owens' first game with the Green Bay Packers last week
Umpire Ángel Hernández was dealt a legal setback Tuesday, one day after missing a call in Royals’ win over Mariners.
The Montreal-born athlete appeared on Sportsnet in a look that fans adored.
The surreal ride of Lionel Messi with Inter Miami continued Tuesday night in a 4-1 victory at Philadelphia that sends Miami to the championship match of the Leagues Cup tournament.
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
Dustin Poirier thinks USADA would be making a mockery of itself if Conor McGregor isn't tested before he returns to the UFC.
WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts saw enough from rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson in his NFL debut on Saturday to name him their opening day starter. Coach Shane Steichen made the announcement Tuesday, three days after Richardson had a solid performance against Buffalo's defense in the Colts' preseason opener. When Indy hosts Jacksonville on Sept. 10, it will be the seventh consecutive year the Colts open the season with a new starter. The streak began when Scott Tolzien replac
Tre Ford is returning to the scene of his first win as a CFL starting quarterback. The 2021 Hec Crighton Trophy winner will make his second straight start and fifth overall Thursday night when the Edmonton Elks (0-9) visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-5). Last year, the six-foot-one, 185-pound Niagara Falls, Ont., native rallied his team to a 29-25 victory at Tim Hortons Field in his first CFL start. It's been a rough go this season for Edmonton, which is riding a CFL-record 22-game home losing st
A bison herd stopped traffic at Yellowstone National Park on August 3, 2023. Video shot by Megan M. Murray, an Ohio resident who was visiting the park with her husband, shows the bison and their calves running along the park road.Murray told Storyful that she believed around two hundred bison went by their car. “My husband and I were driving down Lamar Valley around a bend in the road,” Murray said. “As we came to the bend we started seeing Bison running straight towards our car.”In the video, Murray reacts with surprise and delight to the bison and calves running along the road, saying, “Look at the tongue hanging out of this one.” Credit: Megan M. Murray via Storyful
Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse on the practice fights: “We ain’t taken no [expletive] from nobody.” Micah Parsons treated the final practice like the Super Bowl.
The NBA star took some time to relax, while singing along to the Jackson 5's "This Place Hotel" in a vintage Ford Bronco
TORONTO — Cavan Biggio was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded as the Toronto Blue Jays scratched out a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. A pitcher's duel between starters Yusei Kikuchi and Zack Wheeler had the score tied 1-1 when Toronto (67-54) loaded the bases in the eighth inning, setting up Biggio's game-winning plunk. George Springer's RBI single was the only traditional run scored by the Blue Jays. Kikuchi earned a no decision despite pitching a quality six innings where
Never say never is an often repeated statement in football and it would be wise to bear this in mind around Harry Maguire. Turning down West Ham, the club with the second biggest stadium in the Premier League and preparing for a third successive European campaign, would on the face of it not seem to make much sense. Aged 30, Maguire might feel he is not ready to abandon the concept of playing for United - or, more importantly, a Champions League club.
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The younger brother of Colombian Women’s World Cup player Jorelyn Carabalí was killed in the early hours of Monday in a nightclub shooting, local police in the city of Cali said. Jorelyn Carabalí was one of the key players in Colombia's run that ended in a 2-1 quarterfinal loss to England in Sydney on Saturday. Colombia's soccer federation issued a statement saying the welcome-home festivities for the squad's return from Australia will go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday des
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Recently signed offensive tackle Brandon Shell was not present at the Buffalo Bills' practice on Tuesday, with the team announcing the 31-year-old intends to retire after seven NFL seasons. Shell, who was placed on the reserve-retired list, signed with the Bills on June 1 and was considered the primary backup to starting right guard Spencer Brown on the team’s depth chart. His departure thins Buffalo’s veteran depth at the position, leaving the team with only two backup
Mark Stone wasn't going to let a broken wrist stop him from scoring a hat trick in the Stanley Cup-clinching game.