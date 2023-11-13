Browns DE Myles Garrett accomplishes feat only 6 others have done in NFL history

The Canadian Press

SEVILLE, Spain — Marina Stakusic provided yet another upset victory and Leylah Fernandez continued her unbeaten run Sunday as Canada won its first-ever Billie Jean King Cup title with a 2-0 win over Italy. Stakusic, the world No. 258 from Mississauga, Ont., put Canada ahead by defeating No. 43 Martina Trevisan 7-5, 6-3 for the biggest win of her career, then Fernandez sealed it by beating Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 at Estadio la Cartuja. "We're world champions and we rightfully deserve it," Fernan