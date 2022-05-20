Browns may still want Baker if Watson is suspended | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Yahoo Sports’ Columnist Dan Wetzel discuss the possibility of Baker Mayfield remaining the Browns starting quarterback if Deshaun Watson is suspended for all or a portion of the 2022 NFL season. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.