Browns choose continuity in extending Kevin Stefanski & Andrew Berry | Zero Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz, Nate Tice and Charles Robinson discuss Cleveland’s move to sign their head coach and general manager to reportee multi-year deals following four seasons at the helm together. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

Stefanski, Kevin Stefanski, the head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Andrew Barry, the GM of the Cleveland Browns extended no details yet, but C Rob expected to be a multiyear extension.

I think this is something to what Cleveland thinks of their organization right now where they are.

Right?

Yeah, no doubt.

And, uh, you know, actually Andrew Barry's extension was done during last season.

Um, they just didn't announce it and I, you know, that's actually news.

I don't think anyone's reported that yet, but, um, they, they had dotted the I's and crossed the team's ownership hat on Andrew Barry's extension during the course of last season.

It, it's not unusual although these moves are typically announced in unison, um, because you wanna, you wanna tie the coach and the general manager together for whatever block of time you're extending them for.

Um, typically the general manager gets done first and then they work through, uh, the coaches deal after that.

So now this means that Stan's deal is done.

Uh, not a surprise at all to me.

I mean, you've had four years, he's had two double digit win seasons, two playoff appearances and not easy.

Four years, I mean, a lot of injuries on the roster.

Um I think last year was really truly a testament to um the height of what Stefanski has been able to bring to the table there just because of what they went through at the quarterback position.

Um, you know, bring in Joe Flacco the way that they did who's not really similar schematically to what you wanted to do with Deshaun Watson there and I'm sure Nate can speak to that.

Um But II, I think that Stefanski ability to deal with, not only the injuries, keep them competitive even in the years that they didn't make the playoffs and then on top of it, deal with really what's going on with Deshaun Watson.

I mean, that we can't say that has not been a distraction in the organization because acquiring him was a huge distraction.

Um The injuries to him, uh, you know, not being a, a player who is quite blossomed into or let's be honest at all, blossomed into what they've been paying him has been a distraction and yet he's maintained a really even keel, he's worked really well with Andrew Barry, um who obviously, I think, you know, look the roots of his extension or just the talent that he has been able to add in line that roster with.

Um, you know, they've had the depth to deal with some of these injuries.

Uh I it's a, I think it's a very positive step for the Cleveland Browns to show that we've got two stewards of the ship where they're the exact mentality that we want.

Now, we just have to get this turned in the, in the right direction with Deshaun Watson.

Yeah.

Why swerve now finally?

And, and what you said that, uh, the fancy kind of showed off a little bit more, kind of like some coaching, some real, real, like stabilizing the ship on the field and what you're saying with the Deshaun Watson stuff, but him and Bill Callahan, what they did with all the offensive line injuries running back injuries.

Nick Chubb is the hub of that offense and he goes down to the first month of the season and six quarterbacks, whatever they had to play with.

So, yeah, it's kind of, to me it was all right.

I always thought the f he was at least an above average coach and last year it was kind of like why you can't top what he did.

That was his best performance.

So if you're not like, you can't swerve now with, uh, especially with the team that has not had consistency at all.

A franchise that has had a lot of consistency for years and years.

I mean, that's kind of their thing, uh, but also just like the AFC North, the fact that they can go toe to toe, they can make it hard on teams and whoever you want to credit for the Jim Schwartz move because sometimes it's the coach, sometimes it's the GM, sometimes it's the owner but whoever you want to credit, they paid both of these guys, the head coach and the GM.

So.

Ok. Ok.

They split the credit, ok.

They got paid for it.

But that was a, that was a nice kind of turning of the page finding something on the defensive side.

So, yeah, I think the on field product was even with some tumultuous weeks, it was like, as best it been there.

So, yeah, just keep the good times going, I think.

And Nate, you know, interestingly you bring up the, the Jim Schwartz edition at defensive coordinator, which I, I think, you know, for me, at least when I looked at what they did on the field and particularly when you talk to people in the organization, how much it meant inside the locker room, it was very much needed.

Um, I think that shows the balance between Andrew Barry and, and Kevin Stefanski because I think the change was held off one extra year because Kevin Stefanski was like, hey, look, let's, let's see if we can get this right.

If it does not work, then we can make a left turn at defensive coordinator.

But, and Andrew Barry said, all right, I'm gonna let you make, you know, make that call, we'll figure it out and, and then we can come to a compromise if it doesn't.

That's exactly what happened prior to the, uh, 2023 season when they, when they moved toward, um, Jim Schwartz, but I, I think that's a almost a good measure of two guys who are taking different vantage points on the coaching staff.

One who's saying, hey, this doesn't feel like it's working right now with this particular coordinator, you have some players that clearly aren't happy, but I'm not gonna push this on you.

Um I'm gonna let you ultimately make this decision which he did with Stefanski and, um, and then when it didn't work out, obviously, by the end of, of 2022 then they made the change in 2023 to me.

I think that was a good example of how well the two worked together in Cleveland.