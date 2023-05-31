Brown Bear Learns How to Be a Goalie

A Syrian brown bear residing at the Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York, proved to be a talented goal keeper, as shown in a video uploaded to YouTube on May 20.

Amy, the 17-year-old Syrian brown bear, is filmed repeatedly receiving a large ball rolling in her direction, much like how a goal keeper would defend a goal.

Founded by Jim Kowalczik, Susan Kowalczik, and Kerry Clair in 2015, the Orphaned Wildlife Center, in Otisville, New York, nurtures its animal residents, in the hope they can be returned to the wild.

The center often shares videos and updates about the animals in its care to the centre’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Credit: Orphaned Wildlife Center via Storyful