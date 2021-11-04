Brother Rice wins in 9th round of shootout to advance to state finals
Brother Rice outlasted DeWitt in a nine-round shootout to advance to the Division 2 boys soccer state finals.
Earl Watson said that, among other things, Suns owner Robert Sarver used the N-word in front of him multiple times.
The Buffalo Sabres got Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and a pair of draft picks in return for former captain Jack Eichel. Was that enough of a haul?
Armstrong High School principal Kirk Lorigan said he was "appalled and embarrassed" by the chants.
The Raptors are one of the youngest team in the league, but it sure doesn't seem like it.
The Blue Jays have key areas to address if they want to close the gap and make their way into the postseason.
The NBA formally announced an investigation into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver following numerous allegations of racism and misogyny from more than 70 former and current employees interviewed by ESPN.
Jack Eichel finally has the green light to get his preferred surgery.
"I ain’t want to cause no hysteria or anything like that. But just know I’m very happy."
Jack Eichel is on his way to the bright lights of Las Vegas.
Nick Castellanos might be the best outfielder on the free agent market.
Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is unavailable for Thursday night's game against Philadelphia after being placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly discussing moving a defenceman, with Travis Dermott and Justin Holl being the most logical candidates.
Round 5 of the NHL Yahoo Cup kicks off on Thursday, and here are some lineups and players that are recommended plays.
Toronto Raptors centre Khem Birch discusses not caring about offensive numbers and how his new contract has helped him focus on what matters most to him. He also mentions the noticeable difference in Gary Trent Jr's defence compared to last season.
Zion Williamson is trying to defy history, but precedent is challenging the start to his NBA career.
Who will shine in Week 9? Our analysts deliver their boldest fantasy predictions, including the Giants-Raiders matchup providing some surprise performances.
After a blockbuster deal at the NFL trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams will unveil their new-look defence in one of the many marquee matchups in Week 9.
Vince Carter's allegations come after a bombshell report detailed numerous allegations of racism, misogyny and more against Suns owner Robert Sarver.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants are preparing to play Sunday with one dealing with tragedy and the other COVID-19 issues. Coming off their bye week, the AFC West-leading Raiders (5-2) were stunned when wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fatal car crash early Tuesday morning that killed a woman and her dog. The 22-year-old player was released by the team hours later. Prosecutors say Ruggs was driving at 156 mph and had a blood-alcohol content tw
TORONTO — The NHL Players' Association says it will commission an independent review of the union's response to sexual assault allegations made by Chicago Blackhawks draft pick Kyle Beach against a former assistant coach. The NHLPA announced the decision Thursday night after its 32-member board voted in favour of a resolution following executive director Don Fehr's recommendation on a call earlier this week. A third-party report commissioned by the Blackhawks released Oct. 26 detailed how senior