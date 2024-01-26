Brooks and Mike Rob give their MVP picks for 2023 season 'NFL Total Access'
In a segment on 'NFL Total Access', NFL Network's Bucky Brooks and Michael Robinson give their MVP picks for the 2023 NFL regular season.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also revealed what he told Bills’ Josh Allen at halftime. Sort of.
In a recent video, most of the Packers said they wouldn't trust any of their teammates to date their sister.
Seven NFL teams were or are looking for a new head coach, yet only one has talked to the six-time Super Bowl winner.
Travis Kelce addressed his viral Taylor Swift Fearless heart hands gesture at Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills during his New Heights today.
The meme compared Kelce cheering shirtless to how people might react if they heard Twain's "let's go girls" line at a bar
Taylor Swift made a stadium worker's day with some generosity.
Troy Aikman says the question for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys isn’t what happens in the regular season but the playoffs.
Four teams remain vying for the Lombardi Trophy in the NFL playoffs' conference championships. Here's how they rank ahead of this weekend's games.
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's first NFL mock draft of 2024.
Patrick Mahomes delivered the Chiefs a message they need to heed now more than ever.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their head coach after an exhaustive search that included six-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not made the announcement. Morris is a familiar name in Atlanta, having served as the Falcons' interim head coach for the final 11 games of the 2020 season after the firi
Jim Harbaugh is heading back to the NFL, and he'll owe a relative pittance to Michigan football as he joins the Los Angeles Chargers.
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault. The Globe and Mail, citing two unnamed sources, reported Wednesday the pending charges are connected to an alleged group sexual assault of a woman in a hotel room. The incident is alleged to have occurred following a Hockey Canada gala in June 2018 where the players were honoured for their victory at that yea
Kim hasn't played a Tour event since 2012.
Will Super Bowl LVIII feature the NFL playoff top seeds? L.A. Times NFL beat writer Sam Farmer breaks down the conference title games. The winners will be...
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
Fangio was hired to replace Josh Boyer last season.
The Alberta Junior Hockey League has cancelled all upcoming games involving five teams poised to bolt to a rival junior A circuit and its 11 remaining clubs. The B.C. Hockey League announced Saturday the Blackfalds Bulldogs, Brooks Bandits, Okotoks Oilers, Sherwood Park Crusaders and Spruce Grove Saints will come under its umbrella in 2024-25. The AJHL scratched four games off its schedule earlier this week before Thursday's announcement. The league said in a statement it is "taking steps to pro
According to the latest report, the Los Angeles Lakers are no longer considering a trade for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.
How a Tagovailoa extension could help or hurt Dolphins.