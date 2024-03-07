Brooks: Commanders are best team fit for Derrick Henry in 2024 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's Bucky Brooks: Washington Commanders are the best team fit for running back Derrick Henry in 2024.
Saban retired Jan. 10 after 17 seasons and six national titles at Alabama.
Reflecting on his time as Kelce's trainer, Joe O'Pella wrote that "what this man has meant to me and now my family over the past decade plus is nearly indescribable"
The Chiefs hope to sign Chris Jones to a new contract, but he responded on social media to a rumor about a possible deal with the Raiders with ... an emoji.
Saquon Barkley is headed to NFL free agency after not receiving the franchise tag. Which teams might be the best fits for the Giants RB?
In a span of just a few days in the 2022 offseason, the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns made aggressive trades to acquire what they hoped would be franchise-altering quarterbacks. The results so far have been underwhelming. The Broncos are cutting ties already with Russell Wilson after investing heavy draft capital and $124 million for two years of mostly disappointing play, making the trade with Seattle and subsequent extension one of the worst deals in NFL history. The Browns still have a
Joy Behar is the last OG co-host on The View, still standing since the daytime talk show premiered on ABC in 1997. As the co-hosts discussed news that Jason Kelce was retiring from the NFL, Behar opened up about leaving the show at some point and what she would miss the most. “He sounds more …
With free agency starting next week, Tuesday's NFL franchise tag deadline reshaped the open market. But which teams and players made out best?
Ex-Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz was on The Pat McAfee Show and had harsh critiques for the team’s culture compared to his current team the Houston Texans
Players continue to fail to address the OWGR’s main reason for not granting LIV points in the first place.
The couple tied the knot in April 2022 and share two sons, Tatum and River
Verstappen was asked if his father regretted his remarks, which not only cast further doubt over Horner’s future, but of his son.
Now that LIV has given up on OWGR points, here's how far players have fallen in the ranking since they joined.
The Bears make two of the top three picks. J.J. McCarthy goes top five. One of the best prospects period falls to 15. Charles McDonald and Nate Tice have some fun in their post-combine mock.
Travis Kelce is back on the road to reunite with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in Singapore, TMZ reported. Here, details on his new travel plans.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics and their design teams released renderings Tuesday of the club's planned $1.5 billion stadium in Las Vegas that show five overlapping layers with a similar look to the famous Sydney Opera House. The A's hope to move into that 33,000-seat domed stadium in 2028, depending mostly on the construction timeline. A glass window beyond the outfield provides an outdoor feel with views of the Las Vegas Strip. Also included is an 18,000-square-foot video board, which
The Florida Panthers are fortifying their forward depth ahead of another push for a Stanley Cup.
With NFL free agency upcoming, here are players who could receive a franchise tag before this afternoon's deadline and what each designation means.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed veteran forward Sam Gagner on waivers, the NHL club announced Tuesday. The 34-year-old, in his third stint with the Oilers, has five goals and five assists in 27 games this season. The Oilers signed Gagner to a one-year, two-way contract worth US $775,000 on Oct. 31. He appeared in 18 games over November and December before being sidelined with a concussion. He has been used sparingly since returning, losing his bottom-six forward minutes to Corey Perry
The Dutchman’s future at Red Bull is in the spotlight after his father Jos Verstappen called on team principal Christian Horner to be dismissed.
The NFL Scouting Combine had hundreds of prospects meet with teams and run through drills. Here are four first-rounders who improved their stock.