Brooks: Bo Nix has shown he has 'tremendous command' of Sean Payton's offense 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Bucky Brooks: Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has shown he has 'tremendous command' of head coach Sean Payton's offense.
The Broncos had to be thrilled with what they saw from Bo Nix.
Rookie quarterbacks continue to dominate the conversation of the preseason.
With Week 1 of NFL preseason action right around the corner, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon share which NFL teams need to have a prove-it season in 2024.
Meanwhile in Pittsburgh, the expected outcome still seems likely. In New England? Not so much.
Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, will start his rookie season as QB1.
"(If) you have a terrible person that's telling you things that you don't want to hear ... you're gonna start to believe that about yourself."
Who will take over coaching Team USA for the Los Angeles Olympics?
Quarterback Colt McCoy is retiring from the NFL after 14 years in the league. NBC Sports announced that he will be part of the network's Big Ten coverage for the upcoming season.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from this past weekend in baseball including the Little League Classic and the final Battle of the Bay in Oakland. The two also make their pick for the player of the weekend.
Former NFL offensive lineman Gosder Cherilus was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly urinating on one passenger and punching another during a flight from Boston to Dublin.
Dominate your drafts with these 2024 fantasy football rankings from the analysts of Yahoo Fantasy.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Todd Bowles says the team won't miss linebacker Randy Gregory, who never reported to training camp amid his lawsuit against the NFL.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
What will the Wolverines do to follow up their national title season? With a new coach, new QB and a whole lot of talent to replace, it's anyone's guess.
'Mock Draft Monday' rolls on with a very special edition as we share our staff's only superflex mock draft of the season. Scott Pianowski is back in the host chair, filling in for Matt Harmon, and is joined by Yahoo Fantasy editor Kate Magdziuk to breakdown their biggest observations from the latest staff mock. The two also discuss the rise of superflex leagues in general and best strategies to use when implementing the QB heavy format. Pianowksi and Magdzuk end the show by answering your latest questions from the fantasy mailbag.
Yabusele, who previously spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics, averaged 14 points per game during France's Olympic silver medal run.
Russell Wilson got his first preseason start after being held out last week.
It's not easy for a rookie to pick up Andy Reid's offense and play a big role right away. Xavier Worthy could be an exception.
The Raiders' QB1 competition might not have a clear answer yet.
Mahomes said head coach Andy Reid had been pushing him to try it during a game.