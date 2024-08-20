Advertisement

Brooks: Bo Nix has shown he has 'tremendous command' of Sean Payton's offense 'The Insiders'

NFL Highlights

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks: Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has shown he has 'tremendous command' of head coach Sean Payton's offense.

