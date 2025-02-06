Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards, 02/05/2025
Watch the Game Highlights from Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards, 02/05/2025
Breaking news: the Wizards won a game.
Jonas Valančiūnas is heading West.
It's an odd deal for both sides, but if you squint it might make a little more sense.
Kuzma signed a $102 million deal with the Wizards last summer.
Roger Goodell has spent the week in New Orleans shaping the season expansion narrative, but it's still up to him and the team owners to convince the players to agree, which won't be easy.
The Lakers' new superstar has been out since Christmas due to a calf injury.
The Pistons have now lost back-to-back games on a last-second shot.
There has been a slight movement on the total for Super Bowl LIX.
Both the Chiefs and the Eagles appear to be relatively healthy heading into Sunday's matchup.
Sometimes the most important offseason “additions” are players fans are already familiar with — the ones who were hurt but are now healthy.
Sunday marks the first official day of spring training, the annual ramp-up to the regular season.
Jalen Hurts is back in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.
The Wolverines now have the No. 6 class in the country.
Reality soon occurred to James upon seeing Dončić at the Lakers' facility, then seeing Anthony Davis at the Mavericks' shootaround.
Brandon Graham is part of Eagles Super Bowl lore.
The energy at Reid's media availability felt ... normal. Lots of teams talk about making the Super Bowl feel that way. For Reid's Chiefs, it actually does.
The most vocal NFL team owner regarding Brady's possible conflict of interest as a Raiders part-owner and Fox broadcaster was the Chiefs' Clark Hunt.
Xfinity has been the title sponsor of NASCAR's No. 2 series since 2015.
A number of contending teams will open camp with uncertainty at key positions.
Poor trades? Holding on to assets too long? Not valuing draft capital? The Bulls do all that and still don't appear to have a real plan moving forward. Yet they have a chance to change all that.