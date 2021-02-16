Are the Brooklyn Nets the favorite in the East?
On the latest episode of Group Chat, our roundtable of NBA experts discuss possible playoff matchups and the weaknesses of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
The Mets have fired hitting coordinator Ryan Ellis more than two years after three women complained to Mets HR that he was sexually harassing them.
Rafael Nadal’s bid for a men’s-record 21st major championship ended in the Australian Open quarterfinals with 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-5 loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas.
The Arizona Coyotes are exploring legal options after an investigative report shining a negative light on the club's leadership was published.
De'Aaron Fox initially said he thought the NBA's plan for an All-Star Game during the pandemic was "stupid."
Chimezie Metu got tangled up with Jonas Valanciunas after a dunk on Sunday and thrown to the floor in their loss to the Grizzlies.
"It does [matter], because a lot of players in our league have families."
Host William Lou recaps the Toronto Raptors' 124-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. - Three stars: Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam - Gerald Henderson Award: Pat Connaughton
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse unveiled his small-ball starting lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks and discusses what he saw as the advantages and disadvantages of the decision.
Rudolph and Bouchard announced their love on a Valentine's Day getaway in Cabo San Lucas.
This is the curse of greatness and longevity. In order to win her record-tying 24th Grand Slam, Serena has to overcome Osaka, who by her own admission wouldn't be here without her.
MADISON, Wis. — In a story Jan. 29, 2021, about Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry getting the coronavirus vaccine, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Lasry is a hedge fund manager. His father, Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, is chairman, chief executive and co-founder of the hedge fund Avenue Capital Group. The Associated Press
2.5 million fewer people watched Sunday night's race than last year's rain-delayed Monday race.
The Chiefs had no answer for Tampa Bay's pass rush.
Most of the FCS, the lower level of Division I college football, pushed its season to the spring. Several of the top conferences begin play this weekend.
The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian linebackers Cameron Judge and Paul Kozachuk. Judge, 26, was the West Division's top Canadian last season after registering 61 tackles, 11 special-teams tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery with Saskatchewan. The six-foot-two, 235-pound Montreal native was taken sevond overall in 2017 CFL draft and appeared in 38 games with the Riders, accumulating 102 tackles, 18 special-teams tackles, seven sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one touchdown. "Cameron is a game-changer," Argos defensive co-ordinator Glen Young said in a statement. "He’s intelligent, tough, extremely versatile and a great tackler. "He is everything you look for, not only in a linebacker but in a great defensive leader. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be able to work with an athlete of this calibre.” Kozachuk, 26, played 30 games over two seasons with Montreal (2018-2019). The native of London, Ont., recorded 17 special-teams tackles and one defensive tackle over that span. BOMBERS SIGN RECEIVER/RETURNER WINNIPEG — The Blue Bombers signed American receiver/returner Quadree Henderson on Wednesday. The five-foot-eight, 190-pound Henderson comes to the CFL after spending time in the NFL. He appeared in five games as a returner with the New York Giants in 2018 and has also been on the practice roster with the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Henderson was an all-American in 2016 at Pittsburgh, leading the FBS with 1,166 total return yards. Over three seasons at Pitt, he had 98 carries for 887 yards, 45 catches for 473 yards and 13 total TDs (seven coming on kick returns). This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021. The Canadian Press
Alex Lasry, the son of Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, will make his first run for office.
A look at what’s happening in the Europa League ahead of the first-leg matches in the last 32 on Thursday: REAL SOCIEDAD-MANCHESTER UNITED United is back in the Europa League for the third time in five seasons, a sign of the times for a club once regarded as one of the continental heavyweights. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team is regarded as the competition favourite heading into the knockout stage but, despite being top of the Premier League just last month, is coming into the match against Sociedad out of form after winning just two of its last seven league games. Like United, Sociedad — energized by the arrival of off-season signing David Silva from United's rival, Man City — had a spell in first place in its domestic league this season but is now outside the top four in La Liga. Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj plays against the team who sold him in 2017 after being part of the United academy and good friends with Paul Pogba. The first leg takes place in Turin, Italy, because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions on arrivals to Spain from Britain during the pandemic. BENFICA-ARSENAL Another match relocated — this time to Rome — because of travel restrictions, it features clubs who have reached five UEFA Cup/Europa League finals without winning one, although the Gunners did win the Inter Cities Fairs Cup forerunner in 1970. Benfica dropped into the Europa League after losing in Champions League qualifying and has yet to lose in 26 home matches in the competition, a record. Midfielder Pizzi is the top scorer in this season's competition with six goals. Arsenal's best chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League looks to be by winning the Europa League because Mikel Arteta's team is only 10th in the Premier League. Arsenal defender David Luiz is set to face his former club. RED STAR BELGRADE-AC MILAN Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in the knockout stages of a European competition for the first time since Manchester United’s run to the Europa League title in 2017 as Milan heads to Serbia. The game pits together two former European champions as 1991 European Cup winner Red Star hosts the seven-time continental champion from Italy. Milan may rest players ahead of Sunday’s game against rival Inter Milan. Red Star’s coach is former Inter player Dejan Stankovic. His team has plenty of experience of fighting its way through Champions League and Europa League qualifiers but has only reached the knockout rounds on one other occasion in the last decade. Red Star’s passionate fans usually make their stadium an intimidating place to visit with chants, flares and elaborate organized displays of support. This time the stadium will be empty because of the pandemic. LILLE-AJAX Sébastien Haller was key to Ajax’s hopes of a European trophy -- at least until the Dutch club forgot to register him for the Europa League. The box next to the name of the Ivorian striker, Ajax’s record signing, wasn’t ticked when the club sent its squad list to UEFA. Worse followed when goalkeeper André Onana was banned for a year over a failed drug test. Ajax will have to hope Lille is more focused on its bid to dethrone Paris Saint-Germain in the French league, where the hosts lead PSG by a single point. Ajax will bid to become the first team to score against Lille in more than a month. Lille has not conceded any goals in its last six league and cup games. WOLFSBERG-TOTTENHAM Wolfsberg is set to play the biggest home game in its 90-year history but has to do it in Hungary, not its native Austria, because of travel restrictions affecting Tottenham. Wolfsberg has been on the rise in recent years, first reaching the Austrian top division in 2012 and the Europa League group stage in 2019. This will be its first time in the knockout stages of a European competition. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho suggested he might rest key players after a busy period of games domestically, most recently a 3-0 loss in the Premier League to Manchester City which came less than three days after an extra-time loss to Everton in the FA Cup. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was at fault for perhaps two of the goals against City but Mourinho said the France international had “all my trust and confidence.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
The Australian Open finals will be without the No. 1 ranked woman and the No. 2 ranked man.
With a congested schedule and the French league enduring financial difficulties, Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud believes it is time to downsize the competition. “I do think playing in a 20-club league is no longer sustainable,” Eyraud said Wednesday. “A lot of reforms need to be talked about.” Eyraud is at the heart of those talks as one of the French league’s board of directors and a member of UEFA's club competitions committee. UEFA is in the process of an overhaul of the Champions League that would add 100 more matches each season and potentially provide a fourth spot for French clubs. The pandemic has already meant squeezing more games into a shorter period this season and the burden on teams would grow further with an expanded Champions League. “For Olympique Marseille, we have been playing a game every three days for four months and it will continue to be the case in February and March," Eyraud told the FT Business of Football Summit. “I think it is harmful for the players, it’s not good for the organization, I don’t think it’s good for the fans and I think it’s something we should be thinking about very seriously.” While France, along with England, Spain and Italy, has 20 teams in its top division, Germany has 18. France has already cut its third competition — the League Cup — to ease the workload on players. But additional European revenue could be vital for clubs like Marseille who have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic that has shut out fans, and the collapse — after only four months — of a domestic television deal that should have been worth more than 4 billion euros ($5 billion) over four years. Rather than the windfall from Spanish-based broadcaster Mediapro, Canal Plus is paying only 200 million euros to broadcast games for most of the second half of the season. Eyraud sees the financial turmoil as a “unique opportunity” to assess changes in French football. “We run on a business model that is widely dependent on transfers and player trading," Eyraud said. "Around 17 out of 20 clubs in Ligue 1 do turn a loss and a pretty significant one prior to generating income from transfers. “So we have been relying on this over and over again. This is not the ideal model. When the crisis hits it is certainly a sign of weakness." The French league (LFP) is securing a financial rescue plan from the government after estimating clubs’ losses already amount to more than 1 billion euros. “We have strength — our academies are efficient turning young players into stars,” Eyraud said. “But that is not enough. We need to be much more balanced in terms of sources of revenue. That is what this crisis will trigger." Marseille, which was bought in 2016 by former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt, has additional turmoil with Andre Villas-Boas suspended after the coach offered to resign because of a conflict with the club’s board over transfer decisions. Marseille was eliminated from European competitions after finishing last in its Champions League group in December. The team is struggling to qualify for next season as it sits ninth in the standings. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press