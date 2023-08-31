Brooklyn Homes residents react to mass shooting report

Brooklyn Homes residents reacted Wednesday to the report detailing the actions police and other city entities took the night of the July 2 mass shooting. One woman said she was at the Brooklyn Day event that night and left moments before the gunshots rang out. She said she found some of the report's findings hard to believe, including the claim that had Baltimore Police Department known about the event, it would have been able to move several dozen more officers to the area. "Brooklyn Day happens every year at the same time of the year, so it's hard to believe that it was not known about this time around," Markita said.