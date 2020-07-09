Brookfield Zoo Animals Receive Iced Treats to Cool Down in Heat

Animals at Brookfield Zoo, also known as Chicago Zoological Park, enjoyed iced treats on Thursday, July 9, to help them beat the heat. According to weather reports, temperatures reached into the low 90s across the Chicago area on Thursday.

“Animals at Brookfield Zoo received some ice treats today. Kartik and Hani sloth bears enjoyed fruit frozen inside ice blocks, African lions Brutus & Titus and the African painted dogs received beef bones frozen in ice, and the reindeer cooled off under misters,” the zoo said.

The National Weather Service reported the high heat across the Chicago region could make way for severe thunderstorms Thursday into early the following week. Credit: Lynette Kleisner/Chicago Zoological Society via Storyful