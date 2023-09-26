Brooke Hogan Says She Skipped Dad Hulk's Third Wedding to 'Create Distance' for 'Healing and Happiness'

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor David McCallum, who became a teen heartthrob in the hit series "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." in the 1960s and was the eccentric medical examiner in the popular "NCIS" 40 years later, has died. He was 90. McCallum died Monday of natural causes surrounded by family at New York Presbyterian Hospital, CBS said in a statement. “David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his fami