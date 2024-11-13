Brook Lopez hammers it home

The Bulldogs are the first team out of the 12-team playoff after Week 11.
It's possible there could be an eight-way tie atop the SEC standings at the end of the regular season. Then what will the College Football Playoff committee do?
Bregman’s wealth of playoff experience, renowned work ethic and rep as a clubhouse leader are some of the headlining features of his case as one of this winter’s premier free agents.
The Dodgers and Padres led the way with three Silver Slugger winners each.
The FBI is reportedly investigating the break-ins, which took place last month around the Chiefs' "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Saints.
D'Arnaud joins the Angels after a five-year stint in Atlanta that included an All-Star bid in 2022.
We'll take you through all of the court designs with a quick verdict that we can't promise will be serious.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 quarterback rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 tight end rankings.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to two make or break matchups for Week 12. They discuss massive playoff implications for Georgia vs. Tennessee and bowl eligibility for USC vs. Nebraska.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 kicker rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 11 half-PPR flex rankings.
After a loss to the Panthers, the Giants look like the NFL's worst team.
There were few surprises among the finalists for MLB's end-of-season awards, led by Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and Paul Skenes.
Here's what you need to know for Year 2 of the NBA Cup.
Auburn jumped to No. 5 after knocking off Houston following an incident on their team flight to Texas.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens arrives with his favorite waiver wire pickups heading into Week 11.
Dan Titus shares his favorite hoops adds for the week, including a few must-add options.
Inter Miami heads into a pivotal 2025 season with a Club World Cup spot, potential roster upgrades hindered by MLS restrictions, and the ticking question of whether Messi will stay beyond his current contract.
Dallas' season is spiraling, and the string of embarrassing home losses is now lengthy. That doesn't mean McCarthy won't be able to see it out.