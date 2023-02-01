Brook Lopez with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/31/2023
Reporting on trade talks involving Gary Trent Jr, OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, and the futures of Pascal Siakam and Nick Nurse on HoopsHype.
Brace yourself. There’s going to be some angry people in the NBA on Thursday night. With good reason. The votes from the coaches are now in, and on Thursday, the NBA will reveal the 14 players — seven from the Eastern Conference, seven more from the Western Conference — who got picked to be reserves for the All-Star Game. They’ll join the pool of 10 starters: the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas' Luka Doncic, Boston's Jayson Tatum, Brooklyn teammates Ke
A conversation with the former Finals MVP about his growing role in the wine world and why he thinks so many fellow players are following suit.
O.G. Anunoby has cleared the air on rumours surrounding him, telling Sportsnet's Michael Grange that there is no credence to reports that he was unhappy in Toronto.
For the second time this month, an argument involving the Grizzlies led to a fan - this time Ja Morant's friend - being escorted off the court.
There will be plenty of movement throughout the remainder of the college season and into the draft on June 22. Here's the latest look at the 2023 NBA Draft and Yahoo Sports' projections for the first and second rounds.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade shared a behind-the-scenes look at winter formal prep for Zaya, 15, with her family all there to support her
The Clippers' dynamic duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George has 12 games ahead that won't be played on back-to-back nights as they look to make a move.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Giannis Antetokounmpo's 50-point game against the Pelicans.
With tough decisions on the horizon for Toronto on stars like Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby, the future of head coach Nick Nurse is anything but certain.
NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James has climbed into fourth place on the NBA's assists list as he closes in on becoming the league's career scoring leader. James passed both Mark Jackson (10,334) and Steve Nash (10,335) in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. His 10,336th assist came on Thomas Bryant's dunk with a little more than 9 1/2 minutes remaining. James came into the game 117 points from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's career scoring record. H
Miami Heat facing taxing problem without big move
21 NBA players and seven G League players will compete in the Rising Stars mini-tournament in Salt Lake City.
Purdue maintains the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports men's basketball coaches poll but there's some movement inside the top five after upsets.
Golden State Warriors (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (27-26, ninth in the Western Conference)Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Golden State will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Minnesota.The Timberwolves are 18-17 in conference games. Minnesota is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.The Warriors are 15-9 in Western Conference play. Golden State is second in the league scoring 118.1 points per game while s
The three-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP is wagering $11,000 that Boston will win the NBA Finals this summer.
Mayer will appear on Monday night's Throw It Down telecast with longtime friend and NBA legend, Bill Walton
The Miami Heat’s three-point shooting continues to be bad. Can the Heat continue to win despite this problem?
Earlier last week, Sotheby's sold one of the most iconic LeBron James jerseys for a record price....