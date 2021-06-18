Brook Lopez with a block vs the Brooklyn Nets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) with a block vs the Brooklyn Nets, 06/17/2021
Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) with a block vs the Brooklyn Nets, 06/17/2021
A former Blackhawks video coach who allegedly sexually assaulted two players during the 2010 playoffs was reportedly shielded from police by the team.
The Clippers won't have Kawhi Leonard in Game 6 against the Jazz.
Phil Mickelson's quest to complete the career Grand Slam got off to a rocky start in Round 1 of the U.S. Open.
The D-backs haven't won a road game since April 25.
She still plans to compete in the Olympics.
Ross Stripling profusely apologized for showing up teammate Joe Panik during the Blue Jays' latest loss.
Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel may have a new home before a Stanley Cup champion is crowned.
Starting pitching was a huge concern for the Blue Jays earlier this season, but the rotation is starting to right the ship.
Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews topped the charts in one on-ice category and one off-ice topic.
Raptors coach Nick Nurse and Knicks forward RJ Barrett are getting acquainted with each other at Canada's training camp ahead of the Olympic Qualifier. Thus far, it's gone pretty well.
There was interest from across the league, but Rod Brind'Amour has decided to stay home.
Kevin Durant produced a playoff performance for the history books against the Bucks in Game 5 while Chris Paul's terrible run of luck in the playoffs continued as he entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.
Denmark scored less than two minutes into the game.
Carey Price withstood a third-period onslaught as the Montreal Canadiens evened their semifinal series against the Vegas Golden Knights. Here are the biggest takeaways from Game 2.
If you think you've seen the 2021 playoff Milwaukee Bucks before, you're correct.
The Montreal Canadiens evened up their series with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, capitalizing on Chandler Stephenson's absence.
Victoria's Secret is making a big change.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Brazilian veteran Gleison Tibau upset Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald on Thursday night, winning a split decision at PFL 5. The judges scored it for 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for Tibau, who was outstruck 81-32 over the three rounds. MacDonald just shook his head when the decision was announced and walked away while Tibau celebrated. Until then it had seemed a straightforward evening for MacDonald (22-7-1). Tibau (36-15-0) showed his toughness but MacDonald was big
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Once the fog finally lifted over Torrey Pines, a familiar figure in the U.S. Open was plain to see. A long Thursday ended in darkness with Russell Henley in the lead and Louis Oosthuizen poised to join him when the fog-delayed opening round wrapped up Friday morning. There were a few surprises, typical of the start at most majors. And there was Brooks Koepka. In the U.S. Open, there is always Brooks Koepka. “Not the best,” he said. “But I'll definitely take it.” With a simple pl
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 38 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 30 and the Milwaukee Bucks never trailed in a 104-89 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night to force a decisive seventh game in their second-round playoff series. Game 7 will be Saturday night in Brooklyn. The home team has won each of the first six games in this series. “Both teams, it's win or go home,” Middleton said. “That's what Game 7's all about. That's what players love about it. I'm sure the fans lo