Bronx Hospital Staff Jubilant as Pediatric Patient Declared Cancer-Free After 2 Years

A leukemia patient at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore in the Bronx celebrated alongside staff and family after she was declared cancer-free following two years of treatment.

Footage shows five-year-old Eden ringing a bell to symbolize the end of her treatment at the Bronx hospital on November 30.

Eden was showered with gifts and shared special moments with the doctors and nurses who cared for her. Credit: @littlewishesorg via Storyful