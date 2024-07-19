Bronny James sinks it from downtown

- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
Vincent Goodwill and Isis “Ice” Young discuss Team USA men’s basketball, recap Bronny’s Summer League performance and hand out some WNBA midseason awards.
Bronny didn't have the breakthrough performance many fans were hoping for.
Dalton Knecht had 20 points and nine rebounds.
Bronny James, the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, signed a four-year, $7.9 million contract to join his father on the Lakers' roster, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Where will LeBron James' son be taken in the second?
Dan Devine and The Ringer’s Michael Pina talk about what they liked, and what they didn’t, coming out of the 2024 NBA Draft and recap some of the recent trades that have happened.
Thousands of fans were denied entry to the Copa América final.
Once again struggling at a major, Tiger Woods summons up all the old familiar questions.
The Jags will be looking fresh when Tom Coughlin is officially inducted into Pride of the Jaguars.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
In today's edition: The Open Championship, Caitlin Clark and Cavan Sullivan make history, the WNBA's month-long break, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo finally swims in the Seine, and more.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
Better known for his speed, Duran got the job done with his power on baseball's biggest midseason stage.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
Scheffler and McIlroy are the top two golfers in the OWGR and are the two clear favorites at Royal Troon.
According to the lawsuit, Fanmio agreed Diaz was to receive $10 million for the fight with “$1 million paid up front and the remaining $9 million paid immediately following the event.” Diaz has yet to receive the $9 million.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
The victory is the second of the season for the 2023 Cup Series champion.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.