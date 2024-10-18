Broncos vs. Saints highlights Week 7
Watch highlights from the Week 7 matchup between the Denver Broncos and the New Orleans Saints during the 2024 NFL season.
Neither team put on much of a show. The Broncos were good enough to get a win, at least. They’re 4-3 this season, which is a testament to Payton’s coaching.
It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The two look into four offenses that have gotten off to uneven starts to the season that have players the fantasy world is counting on. Harmon and Tice do a deep dive on the Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, L.A. Chargers and Miami Dolphins. The two look at what's gone wrong so far and what ways each team can tweak, fix and evolve their offenses the rest of the season. The two also preview the 'instant classic' TNF matchup between the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 7. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 7 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.
