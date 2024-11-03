Broncos vs. Ravens highlights Week 9
Watch highlights from the Week 9 matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens during the 2024 NFL season.
Watch highlights from the Week 9 matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens during the 2024 NFL season.
Nix is the first player this season with a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown.
Derrick Henry is the 10th back to score 100 rushing TDs in his career. He'll likely break into the top five before he finishes.
The Broncos entered Sunday with the NFL's third-ranked defense. They were no match for Jackson and a Ravens offense that's arguably been the league's best through the first half of the season.
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to give their thoughts and analysis on the two biggest games of Week 9, one thing to watch in six other games and the top prospects in Nate's latest 2025 NFL big board.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver will miss the rest of the season after undergoing ankle surgery.
Reynolds was reportedly shot in the left arm and the back of his head, but the Broncos said his injuries were minor.
The Buccaneers lost both of their star receivers to injury on Monday night.
This might not be the most beautiful of fantasy football matchups, but you still gotta set your lineups for Thursday Night Football!
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 7 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
Lamar Jackson and Co. won't say they're the best offense in the NFL. But they sure are playing like it during their four-game win streak, and they're winning in a different way than last season.
Lamar Jackson vs. Jayden Daniels is appointment viewing this week.
A magnificent back-and-forth AFC North battle hinged on some painful mistakes and some magnificent performances.
Cincinnati played its best game of the season against Baltimore — and still dropped to 1-4, thanks largely to a long-neglected unit that can't stop a nosebleed.
The Bills head to Houston to take on the Texans in Sunday afternoon's marquee matchup
The winner takes the lead in the NFC North and gets an inside track to the 1-seed in the NFC.
Jim Harbaugh didn't need any time to get used to the NFL again.
The former No. 1 draft pick got his third win as an NFL quarterback on Sunday.
The Week 9 blows were the two latest of a dysfunctional season in the last year of head coach Mike McCarthy’s contract.
On this week's overreaction show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde break down Penn State falling short yet again against Ohio State. They discuss what went wrong for James Franklin and how Ryan Day's squad reestablished themselves as a national championship contender.
This is the kind of highlight catch you make in the backyard, not the National Football League.