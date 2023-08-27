Broncos dismantle Rams in final preseason tune-up: Troy Renck breaks down the game
Troy Renck reports from Empower Field at Mile High after the Broncos' dominant performance in their preseason finale.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
The Niners dealt Trey Lance, the third overall pick of the 2021 draft to the Cowboys for a fourth-round pick. Who came out ahead in the deal?
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have traded quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick less than three years after trading three first-round picks to draft him third overall. Lance had lost the competition to Sam Darnold to be the backup to Brock Purdy in San Francisco earlier in the week, setting the stage for his departure on Friday just hours before the Niners played their exhibition finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. "When we told him that h
The Cowboys will appear on "Sunday Night Football" three times in 2023.
The MMA community reacts to Max Holloway's KO of "The Korean Zombie," who retired at UFC Fight Night 225.
BARRIE, Ont. — Skate Canada is paying tribute to a former Canadian Olympic figure skater who died in a collision involving seven vehicles in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, Ont., earlier this week. Alexandra Paul, who was 31, was in a vehicle with her baby boy on Tuesday afternoon when police say a transport truck entered a construction zone on Country Road 124 and crashed into the lineup of stopped cars. Skate Canada says Paul and her partner and husband, Mitchell Islam, won multiple i
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Pierce LePage has stamped himself as the top decathlete in the world. And it came on a historic day for Canada. The Whitby, Ont., native became the first Canadian to win men's decathlon gold at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday. Edmonton's Marco Arop also became the first-ever Canadian to strike world gold in the men's 800 metres. LePage's 8909 points set a world-leading and personal-best mark, in addition to being the sixth-best ever, en route to upgrading on his
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Less than a week after winning the Women’s World Cup, Spain’s national team players announced Friday that they will not play any more games unless the president of the country's soccer federation steps down for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after their victory. Luis Rubiales, who was also chastised for grabbing his crotch after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on Sunday, has remained defiant despite immense pressure to resign. The kiss marred the title celebrat
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Andre De Grasse is keeping his head high despite leaving this year's World Athletics Championships without any hardware. De Grasse struggled to a sixth-place finish in the men's 200-metres final, and Canada will finish without a sprinting medal at the worlds. "I made the final through all of this challenging season," he said. "I shouldn’t have been here, to be honest. I shouldn’t have been in the final just the way my season was going." De Grasse, who had reached the podium a
Tom Brady, who retired this past offseason, was seen at the Dallas Cowboys-Las Vegas Raiders game on the sideline ahead of the game
For the first time since leaving the Dodgers in free agency this past offseason, Justin Turner squared off against the club with whom he spent the past nine years.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers capped his second series with the New York Jets by tossing a 14-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson in the first quarter of his preseason debut against the Giants on Saturday night. After completing three of his five passes for 23 yards on his first drive, Rodgers opened the next drive with a handoff to Michael Carter and then overthrew a pass to C.J. Uzomah. His toss on third down fell incomplete to Wilson, but Amani Oruwariye was called for pass int
Watch Anthony Smith submit Ryan Spann ahead of their rematch at UFC Fight Night 225.
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi made his Major League Soccer debut, entering in the 60th minute of Inter Miami's match at the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner did not participate in warmups and watched the first half from coach Tata Martino's bench along with midfielder Sergio Busquets, forward Josef Martinez and U.S. national team defender DeAndre Yedlin. Miami led 1-0 on a 37th-minute goal by Diego Gómez, among four Miami starters making MLS debuts. Se
Canada has never medaled at the Basketball World Cup. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander evidently has his sights on changing that, and his team sent a serious message on the opening night of the tournament. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points and Canada topped France 95-65 in a Group H game at Jakarta, Indonesia, on Friday night. It cap Day 1 of the World Cup that's also being held in the Philippines and Japan. Canada outscored France 25-8 in the third quarter, turning what was a three-point game at the h
TORONTO — Javon Leake secured a piece of franchise history and helped the Toronto Argonauts avenge their only loss of the season. Leake's club-record fourth punt-return touchdown earned Toronto a shootout 39-31 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday night. Leake's 86-yard return at 7:19 of the fourth quarter snapped a 31-31 tie. He entered the contest tied with Jimmy Cunningham (1995) and Bashir Levingston (2003) for most punt-return TDs in team history. "It's crazy, man, it's a blessing," Le
Busch hasn't raced since suffering a concussion at Pocono in July of 2022.
Briscoe was conscious and able to exit the car after a crash that lasted eight full seconds.
The Australian needed hospital treatment on his wrist and may not compete this weekend.
Aaron Rodgers took his first snaps as Jets quarterback.