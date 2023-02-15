Broken water pipe causes sinkhole, mudslide, and flooding in La Jolla
A broken water pipe caused a flooded backyard, a sinkhole, and a mudslide to transpire in San Diego's La Jolla neighborhood Tuesday morning.
A broken water pipe caused a flooded backyard, a sinkhole, and a mudslide to transpire in San Diego's La Jolla neighborhood Tuesday morning.
If that's not a romance confirmation, we don't know what it.
From double-digit warmth in the south to double-digit centimetres of snowfall in the north -- the ultimate seasonal divide will take hold of Ontario this week.
Environment Canada has issued a series of public alerts Monday in anticipation of strong coastal winds and heavy snowfall along the Coquihalla Highway. A dramatic change in pressure along with an unstable air mass is to blame for the forecast, which includes wind warnings for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands. The federal weather agency says gusts in these areas could reach up to 90 km/h before easing Monday night. They are expected to peak in the late afternoon and
Winter's flip-flopping continues across Ontario, with a taste of spring-like temperatures followed by a wintry mix and plunging daytime highs this week
Videos have surfaced of Erdoğan on the campaign trail in 2019 boasting about a policy that allowed buildings to skirt earthquake protections.
He lived his final days under “hellish conditions” in a bare cell, described as a dog kennel, at the Alabama jail, the lawsuit says.
A nor'easter scraping south of Atlantic Canada is spreading a heavy swath of snow across parts of Nova Scotia and eastern Newfoundland through Tuesday.
"I’m proud that I stayed true to myself ... but I definitely don’t want to go through that in the future."
The driver sped away, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
STORY: Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing across a road. Rescuers pulled out several people alive from collapsed buildings on Monday and were digging to reach a grandmother, mother and daughter from a single family, a week after the country's worst earthquake in modern history.
Steve Hirsch/Pool via ReutersSteve Bannon—the nativist American media personality who’s backed by a Chinese billionaire—hasn’t paid the lawyers who spent years defending him against an onslaught of criminal charges, according to three sources who spoke exclusively to The Daily Beast.With massive legal bills still outstanding, Bannon is now scrambling to find new attorneys, as he faces a looming trial over the way he scammed the MAGA crowd with a dubious plan to build a privately funded U.S.-Mexi
A judge said he'll release three portions of a special grand jury's secret report into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
WARNING: This article contains distressing details. Five days after a Laval transit bus smashed into a daycare, killing two children and injuring six, the second young victim has been identified. In a statement, the parents of Maëva David said they and her older brother and sister have lost "a ray of sunshine, who devoured life." "Overflowing with energy, she seemed to spend more time in the air than on the ground but she was able to be concentrated and calm during her activities," the letter fr
Arriving by helicopter at hospital in the Turkish city of Adana, Emine Akgul is incredibly lucky to be alive. The 26-year-old teacher was rescued from a collapsed building more than 200 hours after the earthquake struck. Eight-month-old Birce, who fell five floors, is alive and recovering with her mother Nilay by her side.
The fallout continues from the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border earlier this month, as local residents file lawsuits and some cast doubt on official assurances about air and water quality.
Alex Murdaugh's sister-in-law testified Tuesday in his double murder trial that she thought it was odd that he didn't seem scared in the weeks after his son Paul and wife Maggie were killed at their South Carolina home. Marian Proctor told jurors her family was distraught after the killings. “He did not know who it was, but he thought whoever had done it had thought about it a really long time,” Proctor said.
Authorities said there was a confrontation before the shooting.
EDMONTON — Police in Edmonton say five men face charges in an auto theft ring where high-end trucks and SUVs were allegedly stolen for export overseas. Investigators began looking into a series of 14 auto thefts in late November of Dodge Ram TRX pickup trucks, Durangos and Jeeps valued at close to $1,680,000. Police say two of the stolen trucks were recovered from a shipping container in the city's west end, and four others were intercepted and recovered with the help of Canada Border Services A
Two people have been arrested for allegedly sending malicious messages to Wyre Council members over the disappearance of Nicola Bulley. Lancashire Police said it received reports of the messages at the weekend, which led to the arrest of a 49-year-old man from Manchester on suspicion of malicious communications offences. A 20-year-old woman from Oldham has also since been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences and she remains in police custody.
TikTokAn Arkansas cop accused last summer of viciously beating a handcuffed man—the shocking scene caught on video by a horrified bystander—wiped his department-issued phone to destroy evidence that further implicated him, an FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast alleges.Then-Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputy Levi Garrett White “performed a factory reset that erased all data” on his department-issued iPhone 11 Pro Max after he brutally assaulted a shackled Randal Ray Worcester,