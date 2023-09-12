Broken Water Main Causes Large Sinkhole in San Francisco Intersection

Crews worked on repairs to a massive sinkhole caused by a water main break in San Francisco, the city’s public utilities commission said on September 11.

The break in the 16-inch water main at Green and Fillmore streets was reported on Sunday night, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission said. The water main break impacted traffic in the area, disrupted water service, and “affected a nearby eight-inch water main,” the commission said.

Repairs on the 16-inch pipe and eight-inch pipe were completed Monday night, and crews would continue to address damage to the street and sidewalk in the coming days, the utilities commission said on Monday.

This footage of the sinkhole was uploaded to X by Christina Martin, who said she filmed it on Monday evening. Credit: Christina Martin via Storyful