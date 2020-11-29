Brockton police collect toys for children in need
Brockton Police collected truckloads of gifts to give hundreds of children as part of the Project Guardian Angels 19th Annual Toy Drive.
The Raiders' playoff hopes took a huge hit on Sunday.
Derrick Henry and the Titans stomped on the Colts, getting some payback for their Week 10 loss.
"I can attest that our entire team has taken the COVID-19 pandemic seriously."
Tyreek Hill seems unstoppable.
A controversial unnecessary-roughness call helped the Patriots deliver a surprising win over the Arizona Cardinals.
The Jaguars have started their housecleaning.
Police in Argentina raided the home and offices of Leopoldo Luque, Diego Maradona’s personal doctor, as part of an investigation into the soccer legend’s death.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Tre’Davious White’s fourth-quarter interception set up Tyler Bass’s 43-yard field goal, helping the Buffalo Bills hold off the Los Angeles Chargers 27-17 on Sunday.Josh Allen threw for a touchdown and ran for another for the AFC East-leading Bills (8-3), who hung on after nearly blowing an 18-point third-quarter lead. Receiver Cole Beasley also completed a TD pass.Buffalo turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions, but its defence limited Los Angeles to Michael Badgley’s 27-yard field goal during the key stretch.Buffalo’s three drives ended with running back Devin Singletary losing a fumble at midfield, Allen muffing a snap at the Chargers 22, and then Allen throwing an interception to Michael Davis.Two plays after the Chargers regained the ball at their 44, Justin Herbert faced third-and-6 when he forced a pass over the middle intended for tight end Hunter Henry, only to have White jump in front of the ball.The Bills responded with a six-play, 40-yard drive that ended with Bass's field goal with 3:26 remaining.The Chargers dropped to 3-8.Herbert finished 31 of 52 for 316 yards, giving him 3,016 on the season to join Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes as the only players to top 3,000 yards passing in their first 10 career starts. Herbert was limited to one touchdown, a five-yard pass to Keenan Allen.Los Angeles running back Austin Ekeler returned after missing six games with a hamstring injury. He finished with 44 yards rushing and 11 catches for 85 yards.Allen finished 18 of 24 for 157 yards. He scored on a three-yard run in the third quarter.A game between two of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks was instead overshadowed by defence.Charger defensive end Joey Bosa had a career-best three sacks while also recovering a fumble. Bosa increased his career total to 47 1/2 and moved into fifth on the franchise list, a half-sack ahead of Junior Seau.Buffalo linebacker A.J. Klein was credited with a team-best 14 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.The Chargers, who also scored on Josh Kelley’s one-yard plunge, were limited to two touchdowns and a field goal on five drives that crossed midfield. That included Kelley getting stopped on fourth-and-one at Buffalo’s 25 on the opening play of the fourth.The final minute featured a comedy of errors in how the Chargers mismanaged the clock. They had the ball at the Buffalo two-yard line after Herbert completed a 55-yard pass to Tyron Johnson.With no timeouts and the clock down to 25 seconds, the Chargers elected to run with Ekeler being stopped at the one-yard line. The clock ran down to six seconds before Herbert threw an incompletion. The game ended with Herbert being stopped on a keeper up the middle.The Bills were coming off their bye following a 32-30 loss at Arizona, which was decided on Kyler Murray’s 43-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins with two seconds remaining.Buffalo’s defence once again was unable to prevent a late-minute deep pass, with Herbert finding Johnson on a pass that deflected off the hands of safety Jordan Poyer.The Bills never trailed after Allen capped an opening drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox. Buffalo needed only four plays to march 63 yards in a drive that was aided by a 47-yard pass interference penalty against safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who was attempting to cover Stefon Diggs.The Bills resorted to trickery for a second consecutive game, with Beasley getting a pitch from Allen and then lofting a 20-yard pass to wide-open rookie Gabriel Davis in the end zone early in the second quarter. It came after receiver Isaiah McKenzie completed a touchdown pass to Allen against Arizona.INJURIESChargers: Right tackle Bryan Bulaga was active but did not play because of an illness. ... LB Denzel Perryman hurt his back after a going head over heels in making a diving attempt to tackle Beasley in the second quarter. ... Casey Hayward (groin) had his streak of playing 106 consecutive games end, which stood as the NFL’s longest active among cornerbacks. His streak dated to 2013, Hayward’s second season with Green Bay.Bills: None reported.ALLEN VS. HERBERTThe game was the first in the NFL’s Super Bowl era to feature quarterbacks 24 or younger entering Week 12 with a 100-plus passer rating with a minimum of eight starts. Herbert ranks first among NFL QBs 24 and younger with a 104.7 passer rating, while Allen is second at 103.2.UP NEXTChargers: Host New England on Dec. 6.Bills: Scheduled to travel to play San Francisco for prime-time game on Dec. 7, though location is uncertain after Santa Clara County banned contact sports teams from holding games and practices for the next three weeks.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJohn Wawrow, The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Baker Mayfield took advantage of his best game-day weather in a month, throwing two touchdown passes in Cleveland’s 27-25 victory against Jacksonville on Sunday that kept the Browns squarely in the AFC playoff picture. Mayfield connected with Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper for scores, ending a three-game drought without a passing TD. Mayfield nearly had two more, but he inexplicably missed wide-open Rashard Higgins in the end zone in the second quarter, then watched Harrison Bryant drop another early in the fourth. Mayfield’s worst misfire was nearly costly. He threw behind Kareem Hunt in the flat on a third-and-1 play late, and Hunt failed to pick up the first down on the ensuing down. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski probably should have kicked the field goal and gone up two scores. Instead, Jacksonville ended up with a chance to tie. James Robinson's 4-yard run made it 27-25. That's because Jaguars coach Doug Marrone took an extra point off the board in the third quarter and attempted a 2-point conversion following an offside penalty. Mike Glennon, making his first start in more than three years, overthrew Keelan Cole on that one. Glennon failed again late for a conversion as his throw sailed out of the end zone. The Browns improved to 8-3 for the first time since 1994, when they were 11-5 under Bill Belichick. It's their most wins in 13 years. Jacksonville (1-10) set a single-season franchise record by losing its 10th consecutive game. Mayfield completed 19 of 29 passes for 258 yards, giving the Browns some much-needed balance for the first time in weeks. He threw for 122, 132 and 204 yards the last three outings while dealing with howling wind, sideways hail and pouring rain in Cleveland. It was 73 degrees and overcast in Jacksonville, perfect football weather. Everyone on the visiting sideline seemed to enjoy it. Nick Chubb ran for 144 yards and a touchdown, taking an option pitch from Mayfield after Bryant’s drop and finding the front corner of the end zone. Landry finished with eight receptions for 143 yards and his first touchdown of the season. He said earlier in the week he was finally feeling better after playing with a broken rib and following off-season hip surgery. It showed as he made several outstretched catches. Glennon completed 20 of 35 passes for 235 yards and two scores in his first start since 2017. Robinson continued his impressive rookie campaign, finishing with 128 yards on the ground. HISTORY MADE Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson became the first woman to coach an NFL position group in a regular-season game as she filled in for tight ends coach Drew Petzing. Petzing’s wife, Louisa, gave birth to the couple’s first child Saturday. Brownson made NFL history one day after Vanderbilt soccer player Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power Five conference football game. Fuller handled a squib kickoff in Vandy’s 41-0 loss at Missouri. KEY INJURIES Browns: Safety Ronnie Harrison injured a shoulder on the opening play against his former team and was ruled out. The Jaguars traded Harrison to Cleveland days before the season opener. Jaguars: Defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton was carted off the field in the final minute with a knee injury. ... Receiver Trey Quinn injured his right hamstring on a punt return, his first play with the team, and was ruled out. UP NEXT Browns: They stay in the AFC South and play at Tennessee next Sunday. The Titans have won three straight in the series. Jaguars: They play at Minnesota, which has won the last four meetings. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Mark Long, The Associated Press
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde begin with Ohio State as the Buckeyes missed yet another game due to COVID-19 protocols this past weekend. How will the College Football Playoff Committee look at the Buckeyes if they aren’t able to compete for a conference title? Tom Herman and Scott Frost, once lauded as blue blood saviors, are both on very hot seats. Do we see either program pulling the plug this year and who would be the coaching candidates for Texas and Nebraska? The main story out of the SEC on Saturday didn’t involve the Egg Bowl or Iron Bowl. Vanderbilt athlete Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a power five conference game. What impact will she have on the sport? The guys also hand out weekly Heisman awards as well.
Andy Behrens offers up a pair of waiver wire pickups to make ahead of Week 13, including the red-hot Kirk Cousins.
After some big injuries, Andy Behrens shares a couple of players to add early in the week.
The Broncos had no chance on offense in the first half.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the possibility that Ohio State ends the season 6-0, without a Big Ten Championship, and if that team would deserve a playoff spot of teams like Notre Dame, Clemson, Cincinnati or Texas A&M.
Blake Leeper is a contender for the able-bodied competition at the Olympics, but the CAS ruled he could not compete.
