Brock Purdy outlines his next step heading into 2024
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy outlines how his next step heading into 2024.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy outlines how his next step heading into 2024.
Aiyuk is making his move after the Niners wouldn't budge on a contract extension.
For decades, the U.S. dominated the pool. Now, Australia may leave Paris the overall swimming medal winner.
Chris Guiliano, Jack Alexy, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel combined to win gold in the men’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay.
France hammered Fiji to win gold in Rugby Sevens.
After falling down 3-0 in the second set, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz flew past Argentina’s Andrés Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez on Saturday.
Even in defeat on Saturday, 58-year-old Chilean table tennis player Zhiying Zeng captivated fans back home and abroad.
Some are calling the depiction 'anti-Christian.'
Thirteen gold medals total will be awarded on Day 1 of the 2024 Olympics.
Jordan Love is now the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.
The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have agreed to terms on a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension.
Members of the French military raised the flag during the ceremony, but appear to have raised it upside down.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
A total of 16 gold medals will be handed out on Saturday in the first full day of Olympics competition in France.
The Chargers' offseason has seen key departures in the pass game and the arrival of a run-focused offensive coordinator. Here's what those changes will look like.
Canelo Alvarez officially announced he will defend his super middleweight titles Sept. 14 versus Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas, despite Berlanga not being a top challenger.
Jake Fischer is joined by J.E. Skeets to go through the NBA news of the day and preview the 6 teams that pose the biggest challenge to Team USA at the Paris Olympics.
Rodgers addressed the topic from Jets training camp. He says that he and head coach Robert Saleh are "on the same page."
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the top storylines coming out of ACC Media Days on Monday. They start with a pitch to the ACC to become their version of Paul Finebaum's show. Afterward, they reacted to comments made by ACC commissioner Jim Phillips regarding the state of the conference with realignment and competition with the Big 12.