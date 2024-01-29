Brock Purdy addresses the media after win vs. Lions in NFC championship
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy addresses the media after a win against the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFC Championship Game.
The Chiefs are headed to the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11
BALTIMORE (AP) — Taylor Swift might be Super Bowl-bound. The pop star could be on hand in Las Vegas to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce in two weeks after he and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game on Sunday. Swift watched the game from a suite and joined Kelce on the field afterward to celebrate, greeting him with a kiss, a long embrace and another smooch. Swift could be seen cheering and jumping up and down from her suite in the corner of the stad
A pregame video from the AFC championship game showed Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce getting into it with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.
The Chiefs receiver missed practice due to the birth of his first child, and the team said he had a hip injury.
BALTIMORE (AP) — With a trip to the Super Bowl just one victory away, the Baltimore Ravens looked nothing like the team that finished the regular season with the best record in the NFL before thrashing Houston in their playoff opener. Worse, Lamar Jackson bore little resemblance to the quarterback who deftly maneuvered through the season playing like a consensus MVP. “We mad. We were one win away from the Super Bowl, what I’ve been talking about all season, my team has been talking about all sea
KC beat writer Jesse Newell is 11-8 against the spread for Chiefs games this year. Here’s his pick for the KC-Baltimore AFC Championship matchup.
It was Mahomes. It was Kelce. It was the defense. And now, the Chiefs will have a chance to repeat as Super Bowl champions in two weeks.
The Lions are one of four teams that never appeared in a Super Bowl. But the 49ers have a drought they want to end, too, and the No.1 seed could help
The San Francisco 49ers host the Detroit Lions in the NFC conference championship game. Here's what you need to know for kickoff time and channel.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas is officially set.
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney accused the Chiefs of lying about his injury in a post on social media.
The viral edited clip features the pop star looking nervously at a Kansas City Chiefs game and is spliced with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson taking to the field
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC championship on Sunday. The Ravens were the No. 1 seed in the AFC and cruised in their first postseason game, beating the Texans 34-10 last weekend. The Chiefs — a No. 3 seed — are playing in the AFC championship game for a sixth straight season. Kansas City had a tougher road to Sunday's game, narrowly beating the Buffalo Bills 27-24 last weekend. The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions
