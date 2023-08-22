Broadband expansion celebrated with free laptops
Broadband expansion celebrated with free laptops
Broadband expansion celebrated with free laptops
Some tech is getting pricier and looking a lot like the older services it was supposed to beat. Namely video streaming, ride-hailing, and cloud computing.
VMware Inc on Tuesday said it has developed a new set of software tools in partnership with Nvidia Corp aimed at businesses which want to develop generative artificial intelligence in their own data centers rather than the cloud. VMware, which is close to being acquired by chip firm Broadcom Inc in a $69 billion deal, makes software that corporations use to run their privately owned data centers. For more than two decades, VMware's tools have been used by businesses to divvy up the computing power in central processor chips, which are the brains of traditional servers.
It seems like whatever I write about, someone always wants me to write about Hunter Biden’s laptop instead. So here goes.
Threads' users will be able to access the microblogging platform by logging-in to its website from their computers, the Facebook and Instagram owner said. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Threads post that the web version would reach users "over the next few days." The widely anticipated roll out could help Threads gain broader acceptance among power users like brands, company accounts, advertisers and journalists, who can now take advantage of the platform by using it on a bigger screen.
The widely anticipated web version will make Threads more useful for power users like brands, company accounts, advertisers and journalists. Meta did not give a date for the launch, but Instagram head Adam Mosseri said it could happen soon.
Another highlight: A 24-inch TV with a 6,000-person fan club for just $65 (that's nearly 50% off).
Reuters/Jonathan ErnstA former maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago, now being eyed as a key witness to an attempt to conceal evidence from the government, retracted his grand jury testimony after switching lawyers, prosecutors in special counsel Jack Smith’s office said in a Tuesday filing.The unidentified staffer, named only as “Trump Employee 4” in the filing, but suspected to be Yuscil Taveras, who oversaw the club’s security camera system, initially told a grand jury that he hadn’t been privy t
"He's cooperating — and he's going to give up the president," said former Rep. David Jolly.
Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, was sentenced in Ohio on Monday to two concurrent life terms with parole for deliberately crashing her car at 100 mph into a building and killing her boyfriend and another teen.
CNNGOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s latest attention-grabbing social media stunt not only triggered giggles from CNN staffers on Tuesday morning but prompted one pundit to call him the “biggest clown” in the Republican 2024 field.Ahead of Wednesday night’s primary debate on Fox News, the 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur posted a video of himself smashing tennis balls while shirtless, alongside a caption that read: “Three hours of solid debate prep this morning.” The topless tennis tw
Trump's former personal attorney said his old boss is making a huge legal mistake.
Stella McCartney and Kendall Jenner are uniting through their love of horses, as the model stars in...
‘I hope those who’ve come to believe Trump is here to save us wake up before it’s too late for us all’
Five Russian jets have been blown up by Ukraine in the past three days, as Britain said drone attacks on targets within Russia were being launched from inside its own territory.
A former US Army general told Insider that he is amazed that after 18 months of fighting, Russia is still making these kinds of costly errors.
The MSNBC host said the former president has made an unexpected change of habit.
The talk-show host was interviewing the "Sex Lives of College Girls" star for her debut album “Snow Angel” at the 92nd Street Y The post Drew Barrymore Flees New York Stage With Reneé Rapp After Stalker Chad Michael Busto Approaches (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
As a wealthy dentist convicted of killing his wife at the end of an African safari listened in court, her brother vowed on Monday to move her remains to a place that Larry Rudolph would never discover. Shortly before a judge sentenced Rudolph to life in prison in the 2016 death of Bianca Rudolph, Vincent Finizio also predicted Larry Rudolph would “die alone and unmourned” and that his future grandchildren will never know he existed. U.S. District Judge William Martinez also imposed over an estimated $15 million in financial penalties against Rudolph, who was also convicted of mail fraud for cashing in nearly $5 million in insurance policies for his wife as he began a new life with his longtime girlfriend.
The Princess of Wales made a rookie mistake once when shopping for Prince George and Princess Charlotte's new school shoes
Demands include Congress addressing the ‘unprecedented weaponisation of the Justice Department and the FBI’